Technological Advancements Drives Growth in the Global Edge Security Market to 2027

The global edge security market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a market size estimated to reach USD 51.1 billion by 2027, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in security solutions and the increasing emphasis on data protection are key factors driving the expansion of the edge security market.

The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. SASE provides a comprehensive network architecture framework that integrates cloud-native security technologies like SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS with SD-WAN capabilities.

By offering secure connections between users, systems, endpoints, and applications, SASE simplifies IT infrastructure, reduces costs associated with multiple security systems, and accelerates the implementation of data protection policies.

In terms of application, the government and defense sector is projected to hold a significant market share. Governments worldwide are increasingly leveraging digital technologies to transform their operations and deliver services more efficiently.

The focus on developing smart and connected cities, utilizing technologies such as smart sensors, automation, and data analytics, drives the demand for secure communication networks. Solutions like SD-WAN and ZTNA enable the establishment of highly secure, high-speed networks, ensuring the protection of confidential data.

North America is expected to lead the edge security market, holding the largest market share in 2022. The region's substantial investments in technologies like AI, 5G, ML, blockchain, big data, and the cloud drive the demand for cloud security solutions, including SD-WAN, ZTNA, SWG, and CASB. The rapid transition to remote work in 2020 further underscored the importance of distributed security perimeters, leading to increased demand for edge security solutions in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Need for Unified Multi-Cloud Security Solutions due to Increasing Cyberattacks

Growing Government Support for Multi-Cloud Security Solutions

Restraints:

Shortage of Skills Necessary to Deploy Multi-Cloud Security Solutions

Opportunities:

Adoption of BYOD and Remote Working Models

Challenges:

Complexities Associated with Multi-Cloud Security Solutions and Services

Disaster Recovery Planning

Use Cases

Aqua Security Helps NCR Corporation Securely Transition to Multi-Cloud Microservices Application

ViuTV Chooses CloudGuard Cloud Security Posture Management to Secure Multi-Cloud Environment

O.C. Tanner Protects Customer Data Across Hybrid, Multi-Cloud, and Multi-Site Environments

Cadence Uses CloudGuard Posture Management for Robust Security Across Its Multi-Cloud Environment

