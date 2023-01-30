Technological Advancements Enabling Saltwater Electrolysis for Hydrogen Production 2023: Technology Convergence to Address a Multitude of Challenges in Direct Saltwater Electrolysis

Jan 30, 2023, 12:40 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets
The "Technological Advancements Enabling Saltwater Electrolysis for Hydrogen Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Water electrolysis using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy produces green hydrogen, considered the most sustainable hydrogen type. Conventional electrolyzers require high water purity for hydrogen production as the impurities and salt contents damage the electrode and other components of the electrolyzer cells. However, over 96.5% of naturally available water exists as brackish or salt water. Hence, with the increasing intensity of water scarcity worldwide, the requirement for pure water will likely become a major roadblock for green hydrogen production using conventional electrolyzers. Direct saltwater electrolysis technologies can produce hydrogen using salt water as an electrolyte for extended periods and, thus, likely to play an essential role in the future of green hydrogen.
In this study, the publisher analyzes:
- Promising saltwater electrolysis technology approaches
- Growth drivers and restraints for technology adoption
- Stakeholders developing innovative solutions
- Global patent landscape, leading patent owners/applicants, and research areas
- Commercialization opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Direct Saltwater Electrolysis Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Technology Analysis
- Direct Saltwater Electrolysis Advantages and Challenges
- Technology Introduction
- Electrochemical Cell with Forward Osmosis Enables Efficient and Stable Direct Saltwater Electrolysis
- Hybrid Electrolyzer with Hydrazine Allows Energy-efficient Direct Saltwater Electrolysis
- The Working Mechanism of a Hybrid Electrolyzer
- Inbuilt Corrosion Resistance Enables Anode to Withstand Saltwater Electrolysis
- Membrane-free Design for Cost-competitive Direct Seawater Electrolysis
4. Companies to Watch
- Batch Electrolysis for Cost-efficient Hydrogen Production
- Membrane-free Design Enables Direct Seawater Electrolysis
- Technology Integration Enables Hydrogen Production from Saltwater
- PEM Electrolysis with Desalination Enables Offshore Hydrogen Production
5. IP Analysis
- The Direct Saltwater Electrolysis Patent Landscape
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Modular and Energy-efficient Direct Seawater Electrolysis to Power the Maritime Industry
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Direct Saltwater Electrolysis with Offshore Wind
- Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Convergence to Address a Multitude of Challenges in Direct Saltwater Electrolysis
7. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
8. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Frost, Why Now?
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue0x3b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article