Technological Advancements Enabling Saltwater Electrolysis for Hydrogen Production 2023: Technology Convergence to Address a Multitude of Challenges in Direct Saltwater Electrolysis

Water electrolysis using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy produces green hydrogen, considered the most sustainable hydrogen type. Conventional electrolyzers require high water purity for hydrogen production as the impurities and salt contents damage the electrode and other components of the electrolyzer cells. However, over 96.5% of naturally available water exists as brackish or salt water. Hence, with the increasing intensity of water scarcity worldwide, the requirement for pure water will likely become a major roadblock for green hydrogen production using conventional electrolyzers. Direct saltwater electrolysis technologies can produce hydrogen using salt water as an electrolyte for extended periods and, thus, likely to play an essential role in the future of green hydrogen.

In this study, the publisher analyzes:

Promising saltwater electrolysis technology approaches

Growth drivers and restraints for technology adoption

Stakeholders developing innovative solutions

Global patent landscape, leading patent owners/applicants, and research areas

Commercialization opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Direct Saltwater Electrolysis Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Analysis

Direct Saltwater Electrolysis Advantages and Challenges

Technology Introduction

Electrochemical Cell with Forward Osmosis Enables Efficient and Stable Direct Saltwater Electrolysis

Hybrid Electrolyzer with Hydrazine Allows Energy-efficient Direct Saltwater Electrolysis

The Working Mechanism of a Hybrid Electrolyzer

Inbuilt Corrosion Resistance Enables Anode to Withstand Saltwater Electrolysis

Membrane-free Design for Cost-competitive Direct Seawater Electrolysis

4. Companies to Watch

Batch Electrolysis for Cost-efficient Hydrogen Production

Membrane-free Design Enables Direct Seawater Electrolysis

Technology Integration Enables Hydrogen Production from Saltwater

PEM Electrolysis with Desalination Enables Offshore Hydrogen Production

5. IP Analysis

The Direct Saltwater Electrolysis Patent Landscape

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Modular and Energy-efficient Direct Seawater Electrolysis to Power the Maritime Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Direct Saltwater Electrolysis with Offshore Wind

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Convergence to Address a Multitude of Challenges in Direct Saltwater Electrolysis

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Frost, Why Now?

