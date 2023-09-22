Technological Advancements Fuel Growth in Construction Lasers Market: 3D Scanners Revolutionize Construction Accuracy

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction lasers market achieved a size of US$2.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow to US$3.1 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the period 2023-2028, according to a report by [Publisher Name].

Construction Lasers Enhancing Accuracy and Efficiency

Construction lasers, continuous laser beams used in various construction applications, are stimulating atoms or molecules to emit light at specific wavelengths.

They are crucial in plumbing walls, installing drop ceilings, aligning shelves, and checking land elevations. The construction lasers market is experiencing significant growth due to their ability to enhance accuracy, reduce human errors, and provide immediate information in construction projects.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The market is witnessing growth driven by several key trends:

  1. Increasing Infrastructural Projects: A surge in infrastructural projects worldwide is boosting market growth. Construction lasers improve project accuracy and reduce errors, making them invaluable in the development of smart cities and high-quality constructed buildings.
  2. Technological Advancements: Advancements like three-dimensional (3D) construction laser scanners are expediting task completion, improving quality control, and reducing reworks on construction sites.
  3. Demand Among Contractors: Contractors and civil engineers are increasingly using construction lasers for manual procedures such as plumbing, squaring, and leveling.
  4. Infrastructure Improvements: Governments worldwide are implementing initiatives to promote infrastructure development, which is positively affecting the market.

Key Market Segments

The report provides detailed analysis and forecasts for key market segments:

Product Types:

  • Rotary Level Laser
  • Liner Laser Level
  • Plumb and Dot Laser
  • Others

Range:

  • 1-100ft
  • 101-200ft
  • 201ft and Above

Regions:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the construction lasers market includes key players like AdirPro, Hilti Corporation, Johnson Level & Tool Manufacturing Co., Kapro Industries Ltd., PLS Pacific Laser Systems LLC, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Stabila Messgerate Gustav Ullrich GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc.

Key Questions Answered

The report answers critical questions about the global construction lasers market:

  • How has the market performed and what are its future prospects?
  • What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What are the market's product and range segments?
  • What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • Who are the key players, and what is the competitive landscape?

