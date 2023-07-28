Technological Advancements Revolutionise the Global Auditing Services Market 2023-2030

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Auditing Services Market by Type (External Audit, Internal Audit), Service line (Advisory & Consulting, Compliance Audit, Environmental & Social Audit Services) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Auditing Services Market size was estimated at USD 244.92 billion in 2022, USD 260.86 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.67% to reach USD 410.81 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Auditing Services Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Auditing Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across External Audit and Internal Audit. The Internal Audit commanded largest market share of 62.95% in 2022, followed by External Audit.

Based on Service line, the market is studied across Advisory & Consulting, Compliance Audit, Environmental & Social Audit Services, Financial Audits, Forensic Adult Services, Information System Audit, Investigation Audit, Operational Audits, Process Audit Services, Public Sector Audit Services, and Tax Audit Services. The Advisory & Consulting commanded largest market share of 18.21% in 2022, followed by Financial Audits.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Americas commanded largest market share of 34.84% in 2022, followed by Europe , Middle East & Africa .

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Auditing Services Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Regulations Regarding Disclosure and Recording of Financial Records

Growing Corporate Spending on Financial Auditing and Recording

Increasing Demand for Auditing Services Across Various Industries

Restraints

Delay in Obtaining Audit Information and Quality of Information

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Auditing Services

Popularity of Environmental Audits to Meet Government Sustainability Goals

Challenges

Complex Regulatory Requirements and Lack of Talent

