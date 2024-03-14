Technological Innovations Propel Elevator and Escalator Market to New Heights, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Experience Tightly Correlated CAGR from 2023 to 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest research report on the Saudi Arabia elevators and escalators market & Qatar elevators and escalators market.

Saudi Arabia & Qatar Elevators and Escalators Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market Size (2029) 16.01 thousand units CAGR (2023-2029) 5.61 % Qatar Elevator and Escalator Market Size (2029) 1.4 Thousand Units CAGR (2023-2029) 4.29 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Market by New Installations to Reach 16.01 Thousand Units by 2029

This report provides a market forecast for the Saudi Arabia elevators and escalators market for 2020-2029. The market covers details on new installations, modernization, and maintenance. The market forecast has been provided based on volume and value. The market is further bifurcated into new installations, modernization, and maintenance. Modernization has not been accounted for in the Volume market.

Saudi Arabia is one of the emerging economies globally that is determined to transform its cities into smart cities. Over the last three decades, rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and transformation have led to Saudi citizens' quality of life.

The elevators market in Saudi Arabia in 2023 is witnessing substantial growth, representing medium year-on-year demand for 4.3% for the term 2023-2024 due to increasing manufacturing activities and rising socio-economic status.

Elevators used in the industrial sector accounted for the largest share of 29.7% in 2023, concerning high government and investments in industrial construction projects.

Improved Real Estate Transactions Due to Reduction of VAT is Likely to Boost the 2-15 Persons Elevators Segment

The demand for the 2-15 passenger elevators segment is largely driven in the residential and commercial sectors. The National Housing Company (NHC) has announced various housing projects, including Rawa and Maylaa projects in Riyadh and Jeddah. The housing stock in Jeddah and Riyadh are expected housing by 2023 are 100,000 and 35,000, respectively.

In October 2020, Real Estate Transaction Tax (RETT) was introduced in Saudi Arabia with reduced VAT from 15% to 5% to boost residential and commercial real estate activity and increase home ownership, which will drive the demand for this segment. Companies such as KONE, Mitsubishi Electric, TK Elevator, Otis, and FUJITEC offer 2-15 passenger elevators. For instance, Otis One is a digital platform that uses IoT to make elevators and escalators smarter and more efficient, launched in the Middle East in Q1, 2023.

Vendors

KONE, TK Elevator, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric, Otis, Hyundai Elevator, Fujitec, Hitachi, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC), KLEEMAN, Gulf Elevators and Escalators Company (GEEC), Sigma Elevator, Orona, and Atlas Elevators

Market Drivers

Rapid Increasing Infrastructural Activities as a Part of Vision 2030 Driving the Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Industry

Rising Population in Urban Areas to Boost the Demand for Vertical Transportation

to Boost the Demand for Vertical Transportation Gaining Momentum of Digitization in the Elevator and Escalator Market

Special Economic Zones Symbolize Positive Impact on the Vertical Transportation Market

Gaining Momentum of Modular Construction to Drive the Demand for Elevator

Investments by HNWI in Saudi Arabia to Gain Traction for Luxury and Sophisticated Vertical Transport Systems

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market?

What will the growth rate be in the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market?

What is the number of installed bases in the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market in 2023?

What factors drive the maintenance segment in the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market?

What are the key Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market players?

The Qatar Elevator and Escalator Market by New Installations to Reach 1.4 Thousand Units by 2029

The government's investment through 'Qatar National Vision 2030' will likely make the construction industry in Qatar grow. This creates opportunities for foreign investors and aids in expanding the elevator market in Qatar.

The Voya Tower project in Doha, Qatar, is a joint venture between Mazaya Real Estate Development Company and Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company. The project aims to meet the demand for high-quality, luxurious residential options aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030. With 119 diverse housing units, including apartments and chalets, the Voya Tower project has obtained all necessary approvals and is set to be completed by 2026. It contributes to Qatar's real estate market growth and supports sustainable development goals.

Qatari Diar has successfully executed numerous ventures, including notable projects such as Lusail City, a futuristic urban hub aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030, the Qatar National Convention Centre, Sheraton Park, Al Legtaifiya Lagoon, and the commercial street in Abu Hamour. These endeavors collectively reflect Qatari Diar's commitment to driving progressive urban development, contributing significantly to the nation's growth and creating demand for elevators.

Market Opportunities

As Qatar aims to become a prominent digital hub, the demand for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical. Wizard Cyber, on the other hand, boasts an impeccable reputation in the industry, offering cutting-edge solutions in threat intelligence, incident response, and advanced security consulting.

Through this partnership, Mannai Microsoft Solutions and Wizard Cyber aim to fortify Qatar's position as a trusted digital hub and foster a safer digital environment for all. By combining local knowledge with global best practices, they are poised to elevate cybersecurity standards, drive innovation, and support Qatar's digital aspirations.

The Qatari government has digitized its services, improving building permit issuance. Additionally, the country has initiated cybersecurity measures. Since Qatar has a high number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), it is expected that the adoption of advanced technology, including cybersecurity, will be witnessed in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Qatar elevator and escalator market?

What will the growth rate be in the Qatar elevator and escalator market?

What factors drive the maintenance and modernization segment in the Qatar elevator and escalator market?

What are the key Qatar elevator and escalator market players?

Saudi Arabia & Qatar Elevators and Escalators Market Segmentation:

Elevator by

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing



Elevators



Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit



Institutional



Infrastructural

Escalator by

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector



Infrastructure



Industrial

Why Do You Buy this Research?

CAGR for the forecast period 2023-2029.

All types of tracked escalators and elevators.

Elevators are used in commercial, residential, industrial and other end-users.

Other Industries for elevators include oil & gas, mining, marine and manufacturing.

Escalators are used in applications such as commercial, public transit, and other industries.

Moving walkways are covered under escalators by type

Volume within the country based on demand and supply.

Elevators and escalators new equipment's are exported to other countries.

All the currency conversion is in US$, unless specifically stated.

