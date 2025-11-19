Technologist Bridges Quantum Physics and Scripture in New Book, Sparking Debate on the Connection Between Science and Faith Announced by Lilyspeaks

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking movement is emerging at the intersection of spirituality and science, with the release of Quantum Devotions Volume I: The Physics of Faith by Lily Capers Milliner, a faith-driven technologist and leader in quantum literacy. The devotional makes a radical and unprecedented assertion, creating a new framework called Quantum Faith that interprets biblical concepts through the principles of quantum physics.

A Devotional That Unifies Physics and Faith

Unlike traditional devotionals, Milliner's work does not draw solely from Biblical text. She also invokes the core mechanics of the quantum universe itself. By examining superposition, entanglement, wave-particle duality, time symmetry, and wave-function collapse, she reveals how these discoveries echo what Scripture has described for centuries about the unseen and the supernatural.

"Quantum science doesn't undermine faith," Milliner writes. "It illuminates it. It reveals the structure, intelligence, and divine order embedded in creation long before physics had the language for it."

The Quantum Devotions translates complex quantum concepts into accessible spiritual insights, demonstrating that faith and physics are not opposites but two complementary expressions of the same Divine Designer.

Defining 'Quantum Faith': Bridging Concepts

Milliner introduces her core framework by showing specific parallels between the principles of quantum physics and the movements of God:

Superposition is reflected in the spiritual act of believing before seeing.

Entanglement mirrors prayer and the concept of spiritual connection.

Time symmetry aligns with the theological idea of God answering before we call.

Wave-function collapse parallels faith bringing the unseen into reality.

Through these parallels, Milliner shows that the belief in Biblical miracles, divine timing, and God's interventions is not irrational because they are deeply quantum and align perfectly with the fundamentals of science.

About the Author: Lily Capers Milliner

Lily Capers Milliner is a faith-driven technologist, author, and national speaker who bridges science and Scripture with clarity and purpose. As a leader in quantum literacy and emerging technologies, she works to show believers how to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and quantum innovation through the GPS of faith.

Book Availability

Quantum Devotions Volume I: The Physics of Faith is available now in eBook and on November 25th the paperback at Amazon https://bit.ly/49jW7QC and Barnes & Noble https://bit.ly/Q-Devotion.

