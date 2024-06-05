Technology Acquisition Capital LLC Acquires Seven Verbs LLC and Appoints Marcus Kyriakopoulos as CEO

Seven Verbs Founder Bob Sorensen to Step Down After a Decade of Successful Leadership

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Technology Acquisition Capital LLC announced today the acquisition of Seven Verbs LLC, a management consultancy specializing in custom software development. Founded in Iowa, Seven Verbs has provided solutions to medium-sized and startup enterprises across a range of industries for more than a decade.

Marcus Kyriakopoulos, Founder of Technology Acquisition Capital, has been appointed CEO of Seven Verbs. Kyriakopoulos has more than 15 years of experience in software engineering across top-tier banks, hedge funds, and successful startups. His background includes developing enterprise software systems and business optimization services. Bob Sorensen, Founder and President of Seven Verbs, will step back from day-to-day operations and remain involved in Seven Verbs in an advisory capacity.

"We are excited to work with the talented team at Seven Verbs and about the opportunities this acquisition brings," said Marcus Kyriakopoulos, Founder of Technology Acquisition Capital and CEO of Seven Verbs. "Using best-in-class processes and a consultative approach, our goal is to elevate the high standards of quality and customer satisfaction that Seven Verbs has long been known for."

The acquisition of Seven Verbs aligns with Technology Acquisition Capital's mission to acquire and optimize the operations of technology firms and establish them as leaders in their respective fields. Under Kyriakopoulos' leadership, Seven Verbs will undergo an operational overhaul focused on establishing improved processes, minimizing costs, and providing world-class service to existing and new clients nationwide.

"It brings me great joy to leave my clients and the company I built in such capable hands," said Bob Sorensen, Founder and former President of Seven Verbs. "With Marcus' deep understanding of technology and expertise in operational optimization, I know Seven Verbs will reach new heights."

About Technology Acquisition Capital LLC

Technology Acquisition Capital specializes in acquiring and optimizing technology-based companies. The firm focuses on refining business operations and establishing robust processes in service of maximum efficiency for its portfolio companies and their customers. Through analyzing companies' existing protocols and implementing both specialized strategies and scalable best-in-class processes, Technology Acquisition Capital aims to boost performance, growth, and profitability. For more information, visit www.ta-cap.com .

About Seven Verbs LLC

Seven Verbs is a management consultancy with over a decade of experience building custom software solutions for medium-sized and startup enterprises across various industries, including insurance, finance, healthcare, education, and agriculture. The company is dedicated to helping its clients streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency using a tailored and partnership-based approach. For more information, visit www.sevenverbs.com .

