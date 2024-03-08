Technology Advances Enabling Sugar Reduction in Food and Beverage Products - Hollowing and Advanced Surface Modification Techniques

08 Mar, 2024, 18:00 ET
Sugar reduction has become mainstream in the food and beverages (F&B) industry as end consumers increasingly focus on healthier food choices. As research highlights that overindulgence in sugar can lead to chronic health conditions, regulatory authorities are actively establishing guidelines that mandate the reduction of sugar in various products. In response, industry stakeholders are devising strategies to reduce sugar in their product formulations.
This research provides a snapshot of the technological advances related to sugar reduction strategies in F&B products. Although sugar has a myriad of functional benefits apart from adding sweetness, many challenges and obstacles remain that must be overcome when considering sugar alternatives in product development, including the requirement to adapt production techniques and flavor and taste modulation, the need to characterize new ingredients thoroughly, and the careful assessment of the use and safety of innovative sweeteners in diets, including nutritional impact and consumer acceptance.
Addressing some of these potential challenges along the lines of technology, supply chain, and business will help alternate sweetener companies prosper in the F&B industry.
Key Questions This Research Will Answer
- What are the key technologies that are being developed to replace sugar in F&B products?
- What are the emerging technological approaches to reduce and/or replace sugar?
- What are the product research and development efforts undertaken by various stakeholders?
- What are the challenges faced by sugar reduction technologies? How are stakeholders trying to overcome these challenges?
- What are the growth opportunities for stakeholders trying to develop sugar reduction technologies in the F&B space?
Key Growth Opportunities
- Techniques to Enhance Mouthfeel of Sweeteners
- Hollowing and Advanced Surface Modification Techniques
- Advanced Fermentation Methods to Manufacture Low-calorie Ingredients with High Potency
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Sugar Reduction Efforts Driven by Increasing Focus on Wellness
- Reformulation and Multisensory Approaches as Key to Reduce Sugar
- Research Scope and Key Questions the Study Will Answer
- Research Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Regulatory Trend Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in North America
- Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in Europe, the UK, and Israel
- Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Regulatory Scenario for Sugar Reduction in Rest of the World (ROW)
Technology Analysis: Sugar Replacements
- Key Types of Sugar Replacements
- Plant-derived Extracts Are Based on Natural Sugars, Proteins, and Fibers
- Sugar Alcohols Are Preferred as They Are Comparatively Low in Calories
- Rare Sugars Offer Additional Health Benefits
- Upcycled Sugars Offer Sustainable Sweetening Options
- Sweetener Blends Can Maximize Sweetness in Formulations
- Research for Futuristic Concepts in Replacements Pick Up Steam
Technology Analysis: Structural Modification
- Structural Modification Helps Mitigate the Need for Reformulation in Food & Beverages
- Emulsification Helps in Better Blending of Formulation
- Encapsulation Protects Sweeteners from Tough Environments
- Enzymatic Conversion Helps Make Zero-calorie Sweeteners
- Flavor Modification Helps to Improve Mouthfeel of Foods
- Gel-aeration and Spraying Are Modes of Surface Modification
- Advanced Processing and Particle Reduction Techniques Decrease the Amount of Sugar Needed
- Enabling Technologies in Surface Modifications Minimize Sugar Requirements
- Advances in Sugar Reduction - The Publisher's Perspective
Innovation Landscape
- Innovations in Plant Extracts: Monk Fruit
- Innovations in Other Plant Extracts
- Innovations in Sugar Alcohols
- Innovations in Rare Sugars
- Innovations in Upcycled Sugars
- Innovations in Blends
- Innovations in Structural Modifications
Industry Efforts
- Private Funding Encouraging Start-ups to Accelerate Commercialization across International Markets
- Companies Focused on Raising Capital to Scale Up Their Production Facility
- Join Efforts among Stakeholders Encouraging Adoption of Natural Sweeteners
- New Product Launches by F&B Companies Implementing Sugar Reducing Technologies
Research & IP
- Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis: Research Publications
- Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis
- Sugar Reduction Technologies, Key Stakeholders
- Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis: Plant Extracts
- Sugar Reduction Technologies, Global Trend Analysis: Structural Modification
- Research Trend and IP Analysis: Analyst Insights
