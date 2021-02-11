Technology Advisors Becomes a Certified Pipedrive Partner

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Advisors, Inc. (TAI) is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Pipedrive, the leading cloud-based CRM for sales and marketing teams. Pipedrive is known for its easy-to-use yet powerful tools which help its users to find and manage high-quality leads, close deals faster with automations, and nurture customer relations.

"Pipedrive's intuitive user experience provide core sales functionality without clutter. It's a solution that customers can adopt quickly and start benefitting from right away, and we are happy to be able to provide services that support it," says Technology Advisors Inc. CEO, Sam Biardo.

Technology Advisors Inc. will offer services for Pipedrive implementation, training, customization, and support. In addition, the company's deep experience with integration and migration allows the added benefit of being able to migrate new Pipedrive customers to the solution without losing their data, and the ability to integrate Pipedrive with supporting applications like email and social media.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Technology Advisors to the Pipedrive's incredible global partners family. We are confident that with the support and expertise of such strong partners, customers can take full benefit from Pipedrive's award-winning toolset from day one when digitizing their business," said Scott Fratianne, VP of Channel Sales & Partnerships, Pipedrive.

Pipedrive is a top-rated CRM that has won a number of awards. It has been recognized as the "Best Overall CRM Solution in 2020" by MarTech Breakthrough, easiest to use CRM by Motley Fool, ranked #1 by Software Reviews and #2 by the U.S. News & World Report "Best CRM Software in 2020". For the past three years, Pipedrive has been included in the highly competitive Forbes Cloud 100 list.

Technology Advisors is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. The goal of TAI is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. To learn more about the Pipedrive services offered by Technology Advisors, please visit www.techadv.com/solutions/pipedrive.

About Technology Advisors

Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) is a business software consulting company out of Chicago that specializes in custom software integrations and enterprise-level CRM projects. The company helps businesses in various industries select and implement CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence tools, customer service solutions and other business software. TAI is uniquely positioned to personalize CRMs through its internal team of developers who customize the platform for clients' individual needs. The company continues to expand its software offerings and development to create tailored software experiences for its customers.

