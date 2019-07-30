Technology Advisors Inc. Becomes a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) is pleased to announce it has joined HubSpot as a Certified Agency Partner. TAI has already tiered to the Silver level of HubSpot's partnership hierarchy and is on its way to Gold. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with agency partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support.

HubSpot Channel Account Manager Sophie Salzman said, "We are thrilled to welcome TAI to HubSpot's Partner Program. Their software expertise is already extensive and HubSpot a perfect complement to their offerings. Not only can they implement the product, but they can integrate it with existing systems, making them a unique full-service provider."

Technology Advisors has more than 32 years of experience helping clients find software to achieve business goals. The company deals primarily in the assessment, selection, implementation, customization, and support of CRM systems, but also works in tandem with a wide array of complimentary business applications. Its partnership with HubSpot is another addition to this software library.

"We recognize HubSpot's leadership as an inbound solution, which is why we felt it was so crucial to add it to our software capacity. We only build partnerships with solutions we feel will benefit our customers, and HubSpot definitely fits the criteria," says Director of Marketing, Danine Pontarelli.

To learn more about Technology Advisors and HubSpot, visit https://www.techadv.com/products/hubspot.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 56,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Portsmouth, NH; and Paris, France.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

About Technology Advisors

Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) is a business software consulting company out of Chicago that specializes in custom software integrations and enterprise-level CRM projects. The company helps businesses in various industries select and implement CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence tools, customer service solutions and other business software. TAI is uniquely positioned to personalize CRMs through its internal team of developers who customize the platform for clients' individual needs. The company continues to expand its software offerings and development to create tailored software experiences for its customers.

Press Contact:

Danine Pontarelli

847.655.3415

marketing@techadv.com

SOURCE Technology Advisors Inc.

Related Links

https://www.techadv.com

