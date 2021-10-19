Technology Advisors Partners with Illinois Bankers Association

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Advisors, Inc. (TAI), a digital transformation and CRM consultancy, is pleased to announce its membership in the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). TAI hopes to use this partnership to help IBA members achieve their omnichannel initiatives and scale for future growth. With more than 30 years of experience and a diverse financial client base, TAI offers a strong track record of successful CRM and software implementations.

"We've seen the tangible benefits financial institutions gain through strategic process automation, omnichannel enablement, and marketing automation," says Technology Advisors CEO, Sam Biardo. "Our fintech, banking, and credit union customers have vastly improved CX and sales experiences through the right technology mix, and we look forward to helping IBA members do the same."

"We are extremely excited to have Technology Advisors as an Associate Member. The IBA's vision is to connect member banks with industry partners who will advance banking opportunities in their respective communities. We look forward to introducing TAI to our members," stated Randy Hultgren, IBA's President and CEO.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association committed to providing a positive atmosphere for its communities. IBA was founded in 1891 and currently serves banks representing over 4,500 offices across the state of Illinois. The IBA is proud of its diverse membership, serving financial institutions of all sizes.

Technology Advisors is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. The goal of TAI is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. To learn more about banking software with Technology Advisors, please visit here.

