Technology Advisory Firm Opkalla Acquires Microsoft Cloud Services Provider Cloudaeris

The acquisition means enhanced Microsoft support for Opkalla clients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology advisory firm Opkalla has acquired Microsoft Cloud services provider Cloudaeris effective immediately. With the new acquisition, Opkalla clients will now benefit from enhanced day-to-day support for their Microsoft technology stack. Cloudaeris clients will now benefit from access to the larger breadth of the Opkalla technology portfolio.

The Cloudaeris Logo

"As a top-level Direct Partner with Microsoft, we hold ourselves to a high standard in how we service our customers," Opkalla VP of Solutions Architecture Jeff Garrett said. "This acquisition is aligned with our goal to provide our customers with experiences that distinguish us from other providers in the industry. It's a game-changer."

Existing Cloudaeris clients will not experience any business interruptions on in-flight projects. Going forward, they will continue receiving Cloudaeris services and support, now under the Opkalla name.

Cloudaeris Owner & Principal Architect, Cory Aurandt, had this to say:

"Since day one of our partnership with Opkalla, we knew it was a great fit. Chief among our values as a service organization are doing the right thing for our clients and investing in the relationship, not just chasing a transaction, which makes this a perfect match.

"It quickly became clear to us that folding operations into the Opkalla brand would maximize our ability to make an impact for organizations looking for a trusted advisor to give the best advice and guidance for their Microsoft investment."

Opkalla acquiring Cloudaeris happened amidst consistently fast growth for the five-year-old technology startup. In 2023 Opkalla ranked #52 on the Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 7,931%. This award recognizes the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S.

"We're growing quickly," Opkalla CEO Aaron Bock said. "With our expanding client-base, it's more important than ever that we line up the best resources for their needs. Microsoft is a consistently relevant topic of interest for our clients. To be able to regularly connect them with the Cloudaeris expertise is powerful. This is going to directly aid their success."

In the newly expanded company, Aurandt will now serve as Opkalla's Microsoft Practice Director. In this role, he will work with clients in a consultative, architecture-oriented approach, providing professional services projects to support them as their go-to Microsoft CSP partner. Aurandt and his team will heavily focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure, working to unlock the full value of the Microsoft Cloud for all their clients.

About Opkalla

Opkalla helps their clients navigate the confusion in the technology marketplace and choose the solution that is right for their business. They work alongside IT teams to design, procure, implement and support the most complex IT solutions without an agenda or technology bias. Opkalla was founded around the belief that IT professionals deserve better, and is guided by their core values: trust, transparency and speed. For more information, visit https://opkalla.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Cloudaeris

Cloudaeris specializes in Microsoft Infrastructure, Cloud, Networking, and Cybersecurity. With razor sharp focus on the business impact of the technology, Cloudaeris aims to ensure their clients achieve maximum return on their technology investment through top-tier engineering talent, robust adoption framework, and training solutions. With extensive experience around Cloud migrations and M&A activities, Cloudaeris sets a new standard for process excellence and accountability.

Contact Information:

Opkalla

Elizabeth Davis

704.302.7219

[email protected]

SOURCE Opkalla