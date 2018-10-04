Technology and Microfinance Entrepreneur Joins FINCA International's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINCA International, a pioneer in market-based solutions to poverty through microfinance and social enterprise, is pleased to welcome Avanthi Shah, co-founder and President of NextBrick Solutions Limited, to its Board of Directors.

Avanthi Shah is a technology and microfinance entrepreneur who has founded and led innovative businesses from Silicon Valley to India. She brings her expertise to FINCA International, a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit corporation, that is working at the intersection of microfinance and social enterprise in emerging markets around the world.

Avanthi's entrepreneurial experience spans multiple countries and industries. She founded NextBrick, a U.S.-based technology consultancy firm with clients that include NASA, Oracle, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and MetLife. Moved by the pressing needs in her native India, Avanthi founded Akshaya Microfinance, a social enterprise in Rajasthan. Akshaya promotes financial inclusion by offering microcredit services to low-income and rural women.

"The microfinance industry is rapidly changing to keep pace with fintech innovations," said Rupert Scofield, President and CEO of FINCA International. "Avanthi's dual experience in technology and microcredit will contribute enormously to how we approach our work. And as a social entrepreneur, Avanthi will strengthen our support to a network of social enterprises addressing the needs of the world's poor."

Avanthi had this to say: "It's a privilege to join the Board of Directors at FINCA International. I can think of no better organization to bring my experience in fintech and passion for social entrepreneurship."

About FINCA International

FINCA International was founded in 1984 on a radical notion: giving small loans to the poor has the power to transform entire communities in a sustainable way. After impacting tens of millions of lives with responsible financial services, we are widening our focus to catalyze further economic growth and alleviate poverty in underserved markets around the world. We remain boldly committed to market-based solutions, and are supporting the rise of social enterprises delivering basic service and financial innovation to help low-income families and communities achieve a better standard of living. For more information, visit www.FINCA.org or follow us on Twitter @FINCA.

