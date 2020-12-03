Technology and Travel Leader Scott Garner Joins Journera as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that Scott Garner has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Garner is an expert in data commercialization and brand strategy who served as Chief Commercial Officer of ADARA where he joined a decade ago to help fuel the global growth of the company. At ADARA, Garner built the commercial team, products, global scope and revenue of the company's data-related business.

Previously, Garner spent more than a decade at United Airlines serving in senior roles in distribution, loyalty and merchandising. Garner was also part of the early development of Orbitz Worldwide.

"Scott is equipped to continue our growth of new customers and the use of our unique platform to help travel brands harness the first-ever, 360-degree view of their customer's journey," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "He is one of few senior leaders in the travel industry who deeply understands how real-time data can be used to generate new traveler benefits and increase brand revenues. He will be an incredible resource for the travel brands joining the Journera platform."

In his Chief Revenue Officer role at Journera, Garner will oversee revenue generation, business development, product development and marketing. He will be a key member of the senior management team reporting to CEO Jeffrey Katz.

"Journera's real-time data fueled by the world's leading travel companies creates a new frontier for powering customer experience and demand generation solutions," said Scott Garner, incoming Chief Revenue Officer, Journera. "I look forward to working with Jeff Katz and the entire Journera team to help travel providers use this technology as part of their recovery and growth plans."

The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies – from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs. The platform is also used to create touchless experiences such as automatically dispatching a rideshare based on real-time flight information to avoid crowds at the curb, or automatically dispatching a room key to the hotel guest upon flight arrival to facilitate "contactless" check-in at the property.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

