Technology Association of Georgia Announces the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has unveiled the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia winners.

TAG'S Top 40 Awards, sponsored by Cherry Bekaert, recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of the state's technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

The premier showcase event for Georgia's technology industry, The Summit, returns March 3-4, 2020 at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta to shine a spotlight on the state's industry strengths and gather top leaders and innovative companies.

The 2019 Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies are:

· Banyan Hills Technologies · MAXEX · BitPay · Montra Solutions · Bluefin · OncoLens · Brightwell · Oversight Systems · CENTEGIX · PDI · connected analytics · Phosphorus Cybersecurity · DataSeers · PMG.net · Eletype · PubWise · Envistacom LLC · Roadie · Evident ID · RoadSync · ExamMed · SaaSOptics · FLEETCOR · Scientific Games Corporation · Gimme · Solar Inventions · GROUNDFLOOR · Stackfolio, Inc · Grubbly Farms · TCPoly, Inc. · Hello Package · ThingTech · Instant Financial · Trella Health · Intercontinental Exchange · Trust Stamp · Juvare · Verusen · Layr · Vital4

"The Top 40 awards recognize and honor the best and brightest Georgia companies who are leading the way in innovation and impact," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "Each year TAG recognizes the companies who are keeping Georgia's technology ecosystem in the global spotlight and helping to grow and advance our state's technology strengths."

This year's Top 40 were selected from among over 100 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020.

"This year's competition for the Top 40 was particularly fierce," said Dennis Zakas, Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Company Awards Chair. "The winners demonstrate that innovation powers Georgia's technology community."

For more information about The Summit and to register for the event, visit http://www.tagsummit.com/ Follow the conversation on Twitter through #TAGSUMMIT2020.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

