Technology Association of Georgia Names Brightwell 2019 FinTech ADVANCE Award Winner

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell Payments, Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, announced today the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) , the foremost organization devoted to the advancement of Georgia's technology industry, has selected Brightwell as a 2019 TAG FinTech ADVANCE Award winner. Brightwell is among six companies with proven innovative fintech solutions selected to receive this year's award and will be recognized on stage during the FinTech South conference April 22 – 23, 2019 in Atlanta.

In addition to the FinTech ADVANCE award, Brightwell was recently recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of Georgia's 25 Largest FinTech Companies and by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the city's 2019 Top Workplaces.

"We are passionate about improving the lives of global workers by giving them a safe and easy way to manage, save and send money while working away from home — a level of financial freedom that was previously unobtainable," said Mike Gaburo, CEO of Brightwell. "The FinTech ADVANCE award and other recent honors are a testament to our commitment to innovation that solves real problems for our customers and end users. My hat goes off to our diverse, passionate and dynamic team. We have more than tripled the size of our company over the past three years and look forward to continuing to grow and serve new markets."

About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management while its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com.

