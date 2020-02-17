Technology Association of Georgia Unveils Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced the Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia.

These companies were selected from the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies competition for showing the highest degree of innovation, the broadest scope and financial impact of their innovations, and the greatest effect of such innovation in promoting Georgia's technology industry throughout the U.S. and globally.

The companies will present at The Summit – that state's largest technology showcase March 3-4 at Cobb Galleria, Atlanta.

The 2020 Top 10 Innovative Companies are:

Centegix, Sandy Springs- We innovate technology to save and enrich lives, because in a crisis every second matters.

Connected Analytics, Cumming- SIMetric is a SaaS IoT management wireless carrier platform enabling analytics and control in a "Single Pane of Glass" across carriers.

GROUNDFLOOR, Midtown- GROUNDFLOOR is a wealthtech platform that opens private capital markets to everyone.

Layr, Midtown- Layr enables companies to get the business insurance they need in a few minutes and pay for it monthly with a credit card, entirely online.

OncoLens, Midtown- OncoLens brings collaborative and personalized treatment planning to the cancer patient through data integration and decision support.

Oversight Systems, Marietta- Oversight Systems is the world's leading provider of AI-powered spend management and risk mitigation solutions for large enterprises.

Package Solutions, LLC, Atlanta- HelloPackage is the world's most advanced package management system for high-density environments.

Phosphorus Cybersecurity, Atlanta- IoT is being deployed more rapidly than any technology revolution. Security has not been considered. Phosphorus has automated IoT security.

Scientific Games Corporation, Alpharetta- Scientific Games is a world-leading innovator of games and technology for lottery, casino, social and online gaming, and sportsbetting.

TCPoly, Inc., Doraville- TCPoly is the world's first supplier of 3D printed parts made of heat conducting plastics for the electronics industry.

"We are so excited to celebrate these outstanding companies," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "These companies represent the best and brightest in our state for innovation and are leading the way in highlighting Georgia as a global leader in transformational technology."

For more information about The Summit and to register for the event, visit http://www.tagsummit.com/. Follow the conversation on Twitter through #TAGSummit2020.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

