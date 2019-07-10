NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Growing consumer demand for naturally derived additives and raw materials and concerns about health issues due to consumption of artificial sweeteners have led to the increasing research activities on sugar substitutes and alternatives. Currently, a major trend in the F&B industry is the "clean label" trend that is being actively pursued by ingredient manufacturers and product developers alike. The "clean label" tag helps in gaining consumer confidence and create a perception of health and wellness in various food and beverage products. Use of sweeteners for natural sources is foremost priority for stakeholders that helps them to comply with this trend.



The use of natural sweeteners can potentially overcome the possible adverse effects of artificial sweeteners and sugar. The technology itself can be considered as in emerging stages mainly due to the challenges associated with lingering after-taste, ability to mimic the taste of sugar and scaling. Efforts to overcome these challenges and development of natural sweeteners with added benefits are of high R&D focus. Ingredient suppliers and product developers are also looking into improving the cost-benefit ratio and hasten time to market and wide scale adoption.

This research service titled "Technology Breakthroughs in Alternatives to Sweeteners" discusses the recent developments in the natural sweeteners with a specific focus on plant-based sweeteners are being considered as a viable alternative for chemical sugar substitutes. The research study focuses primarily of the innovations targeted toward the sweetener industry for F&B applications.



