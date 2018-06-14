Technology Business Management Award Finalists Unveiled Today at European TBM Summit

"As the most prestigious industry award in technology, the TBM Awards acknowledges the incredible contributions CIOs and their teams make to innovation, customer experience and business value," said Chris Pick, Founder of the TBM Council and CMO of Apptio. "This year's finalists are leading the industry in optimizing IT cost and delivery, improving enterprise agility and reshaping their portfolios, driving greater innovation, and transforming their businesses."

In every category, this year's finalists are divided between traditional TBM use cases and "pacesetters" who have implemented and realized significant value with TBM within the first 18 months. The 2018 TBM Award finalists are:

IT Optimization : From modernization and standardization to rationalizing and aligning application, vendor and project portfolios, IT must do more with less. This award recognizes the strategic and bold use of data to drive decisions for technology efficiency, agility, quality, performance and business value. Winners of this award measure and can demonstrate their team's successes with optimizing cost for performance and business alignment of the IT portfolio. In this category, two winners will be recognized.

Morgan Stanley

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Medical Center Fidelity International (pacesetter)

Ferguson Enterprises (pacesetter)

Strategy & Planning: Successful IT finance teams are more than just accountants, they are constantly helping the business get more value from technology spending and investments. This award recognizes today's corporate finance teams (with IT responsibilities) and/or technology controllers – that no longer merely account for IT spend, they drive an IT financial strategy and capability that matches the new demands of the IT organization. In this category, two winners will be recognized.

Blue Shield of California

Asurion

CoBank (pacesetter)

Red Hat (pacesetter)

Tokio Marine North America Services (pacesetter)

Business Alignment: Every company needs to transform to meet the needs of the digital world. But the most impactful transformations only take place when IT goes from cost center to value driver, guides investment decisions, and creates innovation. This award recognizes IT organizations who have successfully applied technology business data and processes to deliver an IT services portfolio aligned with business needs and increase flexibility and transparency of cost, consumption and quality. Your team has changed the conversations with the business from cost to value, guides investments, and drives innovation. In this category, three winners will be recognized.

Below $1 billion in IT spend

in IT spend HII-Newport News Shipbuilding



Maritz

Over $1 billion in IT spend

in IT spend Deutsche Bank



Unilever

Great-West Life Assurance Company (pacesetter)

Macquarie Group (pacesetter)

Innovator of the Year:

Business innovation and technology innovation are increasingly synonymous. Savvy technology leaders are disrupting the status quo with new capabilities, services and business models to win, serve, and retain customers. This award recognizes technology organizations that have applied technology business data and process to better satisfy the needs of the business and change conversations from cost to value (via tradeoffs). Their work now shapes demand, guides investment and/or drives innovation with fellow business leaders. In this category, one winner will be recognized.

Mastercard

Sysco

Each finalist also has the opportunity to compete for this year's TBM Community Award, determined by popular vote. Finalists are encouraged to share their stories of TBM success with the community and their organizations to generate support. Voting begins this fall.

Finalists were chosen following a quantitative evaluation of TBM maturity and an in-depth review of their TBM program. Key considerations include top motivations to adopting TBM, how the impact of TBM was measured, and how TBM affected the run-the-business vs change-the-business, among other questions.

TBM Awards winners will selected by an independent panel of CIO judges and will be announced during the 2018 TBM Conference in Las Vegas on November 5, 2018.

