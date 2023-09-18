Technology can break the barriers: Nagad's Roksana

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable display of technological prowess, Nagad, Bangladesh's leading Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, is breaking down barriers and transforming the country's financial landscape.

Sadaf Roksana, a co-founder and executive director of Nagad Ltd., the world's fastest-growing mobile money carrier, has recently made the statement in a webinar where the country's top business leaders and high officials of the company attended.

She said, "With state-of-the-art technology at its core, Nagad has become a beacon of financial inclusion, convenience, and empowerment for millions of Bangladeshis."

"Our company's success story is emblematic of how technologies can bridge the gap between traditional financial services and unbanked or underbanked population in our country," Sadaf, the visionary leader, noted.

In a country where access to traditional banking services has been limited, Nagad has emerged as a powerful force of change to bring unbanked people into financial inclusion, she continued.

"Our innovations of e-KYC and USSD (*167#)-based customer acquisition system have earned us a large customer base within a short time," Sadaf said.

"We are now going to establish a digital bank. For that, we have completed all necessary preparation. For example, our team has created an AI-based credit rating system to assess creditworthiness of customers," she pointed out.

She called upon all working with Nagad to be more proactive to serve customers in an even better way when the digital bank is launched.

Mentionable, Sadaf Roksana's legacy is one of empowerment, leadership, and transformative change. As a woman leader, she continues to inspire all to reach for new heights, breaking barriers and leaving an indelible mark on society.

With a lasting impact on Bangladesh's corporate landscape, this iconic figure has played a crucial part in hiring skilled female workers on different positions, from the executive to director levels. Currently, the number of female employees in Nagad Limited stands at 40% of the entire workforce.

The healthy working environment that prevails in this company has also given a rise to women workers taking on leadership positions, thanks to Sadaf who has been relentless in giving them equal opportunities to think creative and give their opinions on how to take Nagad ahead.        

Nagad Limited is one of the leading MFS operators in Bangladesh's payment industry with 80 million registered customers and an average daily transaction of about USD 112 million. The digital payment platform, known as a successful public-private partnership between Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector, was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the people's republic of Bangladesh. 

