Technology Developments in Plastic Degradation
Jul 10, 2019, 11:07 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Plastics manufactured from primary chemicals derived from crude oil are not completely biodegradable and environment friendly. The eco-friendliness of the plastics depends upon the ability of the plastics to degrde under specific conditions. Emissions from the plastics production and the disposal of single use plastics in to landfills is a major concern for the human health and environment. Most petroleum derived plastics when sent to landfills get buried and do not degrade naturally. Alternately, the plasticproducts break down into micro-plastics and stay in the environment for years. It is therefore necessary to utilize sustainable and cost effective technologies so as to degrade plastics and reduce the burden on landfills and aquatic ecosystems.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5794588/?utm_source=PRN
The research study identifies the disruptive innovations in plastic degradation industry with technology readiness levels which can aid in degrading plastics in the environment. The research service also offers insights on the following which includes : Overview of the plastic pollution , Key innovations and Strategic Insights
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5794588/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article