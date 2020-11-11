Technology Enabled Growth and Opportunities in India

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983636/?utm_source=PRN







However, this crisis is seen as an inflection point in the drive toward digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across businesses globally. The connected, digital economy is helping enterprises, employees, and consumers remain engaged and do business, even as the pandemic continues to threaten industries globally.India's digital divide is shrinking fast and India is noted to be among the top three global economies in terms of number of digital consumers. India has also witnessed progress in terms of digital competitiveness. Per industry estimates, India is poised to become a country with billion digital users by 2030. However, for India to reap full benefits of digitization, role of emerging technologies, their adoption and convergence will remain critical.This research service explores the impact of digitization and emerging growth opportunities in India. The report also highlights the key enabling technologies that remain core to India's digital ecosystem, various initiatives undertaken through public and private partnerships in the region and success stories.In brief, this research service provides the following :A brief snapshot on the macro economic growth opportunities in IndiaDigitization efforts in India and steps towards being a self-reliant economyKey Information and Communication technologies facilitating digitization in IndiaVarious tech initiatives from the Government of India supporting their adoption and growthKey participants thriving in the digital worldKey Insights on Growth Opportunities in India



