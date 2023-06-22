Technology-enabled North Carolina medical practice shatters national averages in value-based care savings

Cary Medical Management's flagship clinic achieves savings 32% below national insurer's target

CARY, N.C., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cary Medical Management (CMM), a pioneer in transforming traditional primary care into high-performing, technology-enabled, value-based care (VBC) clinics, announced today that its flagship primary care clinic, Generations Family Practice, achieved a 32% below target-spending for its UnitedHealthcare commercially insured population for the last plan year.

The clinic's savings of $1,378 per patient per year is also double the below target-spending it achieved for the same payor before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, CMM's clinics have produced an average 21.75% savings across commercial and government payors who shared the data. That compares to the national average savings for value-based care of 5.6%, according to a 2018 report. The company oversees 40,000 patients within commercial and government value-based care contracts across 48 clinics.

"It's exciting to see confirmation that our clinics are providing better patient care at significantly lower cost and being rewarded for their hard work and commitment to value," said CMM CEO Siu Tong. "Our vision of empowering primary care clinics with innovative technology solutions is paying off."

CMM attributes the majority of its recent gains in savings to its use of innovative technologies that leverage data in North Carolina's state Health Information Exchange (HIE), NC HealthConnex, to:

Identify the most critical missing clinical information from specialists and hospitals available in the HIE and insert it into the patient notes in the EHR before patient visits. This results in better treatment for patients.

Leverage near real-time discharge summaries from the HIE and proprietary knowledge-based patient engagement protocols to reduce hospital admissions and readmissions, resulting in a 50% reduction in readmission rates compared to the national average.

Identify interacting chronic conditions from both the EHR and HIE via a patent-pending engine and create an alert in the EHR with suggested guidance, allowing providers full visibility into patients' most serious health issues during a visit.

"When I became House Speaker of the great state of North Carolina, we became the first state to mandate that all providers receiving state reimbursement submit patient data to our state HIE," said North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. "I'm very pleased with the foresight of our legislature. Our investment is paying off with positive patient impact."

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies, including Smartlink Health Solutions and Infina Connect, with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care". CMM's role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience to ensure its portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

