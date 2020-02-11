Technology Entrepreneur David Cummings to be Inducted into Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC has announced that technology pioneer David Cummings, Founder of Atlanta Tech Village, has been selected as the 2019 Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia inductee.

Cummings will be honored at the Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) The Summit event on March 4, 2020 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. Sponsored by PwC since its inception in 1993, the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia includes a long list of visionaries, including: Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, technology industry icon Tom Noonan and CNN founder Ted Turner.

Cummings is an Atlanta-based tech entrepreneur who has founded 10 companies collectively valued at nearly $1 billion, including Pardot, SalesLoft, and Terminus. Cummings is also the founder of the Atlanta Tech Village — the United States' 4th largest tech hub — and the largest investor in Calendly, the world's most popular scheduling app. After selling Pardot, he was named one of the 100 Most Influential Atlantans by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

"David is an innovative entrepreneur who has supported many in the Atlanta community with his business ventures," said Kevin Kelly, Managing Partner of PwC's Atlanta office. "It's an honor to welcome him into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia. I'm excited for the continued growth of this community and the innovative ideas it provides to Georgia."

Cummings is a member of YPO Southern 7, Atlanta Rotary, on the board of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and on the board of the Buckhead Coalition. A native of Tallahassee, Florida, David earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from Duke University and an honorary doctorate from Mercer University. David blogs regularly at DavidCummings.org and tweets at @davidcummings.

"I'm humbled and honored to be inducted in the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia," said Cummings. "Georgia's had such an incredible impact on my life and entrepreneurial journey -- helping grow our tech startup community has been the highlight of my career."

Cummings is also a long-standing partner and support of TAG.

"David is such a key, visionary figure for Georgia's technology ecosystem," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). "It is through the vision, drive and support of leaders like him that our technology community continues to thrive, grow, break barriers and set global industry trends."

Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia

Each year an inductee is chosen by the current Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia members from a slate of nominees, in recognition of his or her contributions to the industry and impact on the state. Potential nominees are selected based on an individual's impact on the technology industry in the state of Georgia, such as establishing and growing successful technology companies and organizations, job creation and economic impact, developing breakthrough technologies, innovation and entrepreneurship, etc. PwC has been a sponsor of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia since its inception in 1993.

Previous inductees of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia include:

Gov. George Busbee (1993) Ben J. Dyer (1998) G. Wayne Clough (2008) Dennis C. Hayes (1993) Dr. H. Allen Ecker (1999) Ken Byers (2009) Dr. John E. Pippin (1993) Donald L. House (2000) Tripp Rackley (2010) Glen P. Robinson, Jr. (1993) William J. Todd (2000) H. Wayne Hodges (2011) John P. Imlay, Jr. (1994) Dr. Edward Roberts (2001) Peter J. Kight (2011) Parker H. Petit (1994) C. Tycho Howle (2002) Dr. Raymond Schinazi (2011) Jacquelyn M. Ward (1994) Shirley Mewborn (2003) Jeff Arnold (2012) Bill Goodhew (1995) Sid Topol (2003) Ted Turner (2013) Howard J. Morrison, Jr. (1995) Charles D. Moseley (2004) Alan Dabbiere (2014) J. Leland Strange (1995) Charles "Garry" Betty (2005) Jim Kennedy (2015) James C. Edenfield (1996) Said Mohammadioun (2005) Jeff Sprecher (2016) Richard K. Snelling (1996) Tom Noonan (2006) Dr. Bud Peterson (2017) Gov. Zell Miller (1997) Sig Mosley (2007) Christopher Klaus (2018)

About PwC US

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with over 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com .



PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

TAG Summit 2020

The Summit, designed to help fuel the innovation economy, will be held March 3-4, 2020 at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta and is expected to draw more than 1,300 technology professionals, entrepreneurs and academic leaders.

The event will feature nationally recognized keynote speakers, 16 breakout sessions focusing on the most important global tech trends, winners of the Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Georgia Companies competition, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, networking opportunities, and a two-day exhibitor showcase.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

