"Technology Fears and Scapegoats": New Book Debunks 40 Myths about Privacy, Jobs, AI, and Today's Innovation Economy

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New technologies and the tech companies behind them are now widely accused of creating a myriad of problems. But a new book by two leading experts on technology and innovation reveals the charges are mostly myths, falsehoods, and exaggerations.

New book available now from Amazon and other booksellers: “Technology Fears and Scapegoats: 40 Myths about Privacy, Jobs, AI, and Today’s Innovation Economy” (Palgrave Macmillan, May 7, 2024).

Technology Fears and Scapegoats—available now from Amazon and other booksellers—debunks 40 widespread myths about Big Tech, Big Data, AI, privacy, trust, polarization, automation, and similar fears, while exposing the scapegoating behind them. Authors Robert D. Atkinson and David Moschella provide a balanced analysis of technology's impact on society and conclude it is overwhelmingly positive. The book serves as a clarion call for tech insiders, policymakers, and the general public to restore the West's faith in technological progress.

About the Book

Publisher: Palgrave Macmillan ( May 7, 2024 )

Palgrave Macmillan ( ) Title: Technology Fears and Scapegoats: 40 Myths about Privacy, Jobs, AI, and Today's Innovation Economy

Authors: Robert D. Atkinson and David Moschella

and ISBN-10‏: ‎3031523482

‎3031523482 ISBN-13: ‎978-3031523489

‎978-3031523489 Softcover and eBook: Available now from Amazon and other booksellers.

Request a Review Copy

Review copies are available to book reviewers and journalists intending to write about the book.

About the Authors

Robert D. Atkinson is president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the leading think tank for science and technology policy. His previous books include Big is Beautiful (The MIT Press, 2018), Innovation Economics (Yale, 2012), Supply-Side Follies (Rowman Littlefield, 2007), and The Past and Future of America's Economy (Edward Elgar, 2005).

David Moschella is a nonresident senior fellow at ITIF. Previously, he was Head of Worldwide Research for IDC. His previous books include Seeing Digital (DXC Technology, 2018), Customer-Driven IT (Harvard Business School Press, 2003), and Waves of Power (AMACOM, 1997). He has lectured and consulted on technology trends and strategies in more than 30 countries.

About ITIF

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan research and educational institute recognized as the world's leading think tank for science and technology policy. Learn more at itif.org.

SOURCE Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)