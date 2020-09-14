Technology Finance Veteran Aman Kothari Joins Sojern as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, today announced that technology finance veteran Aman Kothari has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Kothari will oversee all aspects of finance, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, and treasury. Bringing nearly three decades of finance experience to the role, he will be tasked with helping the company execute on its mission to become the number one direct demand generator for hotels, attractions and destinations worldwide.

"Aman's background scaling late-stage growth companies is exactly what we need to take us through the next stage of our journey," said Mark Rabe, CEO of Sojern. "I couldn't be more excited to have him join the team."

Prior to Sojern, Aman served in executive finance roles at both private and public companies. At Auction.com, Aman served as CFO and co-lead the successful sale of the company. Before Auction.com, Aman was Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Yahoo! where he played an integral role in many of the company's significant transactions, and prior to that was a Senior Manager with PwC. Aman holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland and is a Chartered Accountant.

"Sojern has proven there is tremendous opportunity for growth at the intersection of digital marketing and online travel distribution. They have the right team and solutions in place to capitalize on the opportunity and come back even stronger post pandemic," said Kothari. "I am truly excited to help Sojern grow and achieve its financial goals."

The addition of Kothari comes on the heels of new product enhancements built especially for independent hotels and chains , attractions and tourism boards .

