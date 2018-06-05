Technology in the Blockchain Market is Expected to Grow

According to data published by Grand View Research, Inc. the global blockchain technology market is expected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2024, at a 37.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The optimistic projections are the result of a growing demand for this technology from a variety of industries, including financial services, consumer or industrial products, media and telecommunications, healthcare, transportation, as well as public sectors. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) defines blockchain technology as a secure database, or ledger, spread across multiple computers. All users have the same record of all transactions. "Crypto" describes the cryptography that underlies it, which allows agents to securely interact, and transfer assets, for example. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF), Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM), On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV), AppSwarm Inc (OTC: SWRM)

Last year, IBM outlined the potential uses of blockchain technology in the supply chain of cannabis sales. According to the proposal, "Blockchain is rapidly becoming a world leading technology enabling the assured exchange of value in both digital and tangible assets, while protecting privacy and eliminating fraud. Its relevance to regulating cannabis is similar to its many chain of custody applications in areas such as pharmaceutical distribution and food chains. The core to those supply chains is the same, assuring health and safety of consumers, preventing fraud and counterfeiting while creating a foundation of transparency upon which to base regulation."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) just earlier today announced breaking news that, "has entered into a licensing partnership with The Bad Crypto Podcast to re-distribute the podcast's most popular interviews on http://www.newcoins168.com in Chinese.

Interviews that will be translated into Chinese for re-distribution on http://www.newcoins168.com include: Charlie Lee, founder and developer of Litecoin, Roger Ver, also known as "Bitcoin Jesus," and Patrick Bryne, Overstock.com CEO and founder of tZERO. In addition to re-distributing these informative interviews in Chinese, the Company's CEO Warren Wang also appeared once again for an interview on The Bad Crypto Podcast on May 23, 2018. Mr. Wang first appeared on The Bad Crypto Podcast in December 2017 where he offered his perspective and insights on bitcoin and cryptocurrency in China.

"Since it first aired in July 2017, The Bad Crypto Podcast hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur, has become a worldwide phenomenon with over 150 episodes for curious individuals trying to figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain and the future of digital payments," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang. "We are confident that this lighthearted, entertaining programming offered in Chinese will be well received by viewers looking to expand their crypto knowledge whether they are newbies or more experienced crypto investors."

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE is strategically partnered with Genesis Mining Ltd. to build the next generation of blockchain infrastructure. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously, and provides shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a growing portfolio of crypto-coins. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce on May 22nd, 2018 the closing of its acquisition of Kolos Norway AS ("Kolos") and its 64-Hectare property in Ballangen, Norway (the "Norway Acquisition") as previously announced in the Company's news release dated March 26, 2018. The acquisition of the property supports HIVE's ongoing strategy of acquiring and developing assets with access to low-cost power in cold climates and supplies the Company with extensive flexibility to expand the business. "I am extremely pleased by the completion of the acquisition of Kolos which provides HIVE the capability to rapidly expand our footprint in the Nordic region and maintains HIVE's position as a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure company," said Harry Pokrandt, CEO and Director of HIVE.

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Amazon, and Ethereum platforms. Tapinator, Inc., a leading developer and publisher of mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Amazon, and Ethereum platforms, today May 31st, 2018 announces that it has released the Early Access version of BitPainting, a crypto-collectibles platform for the global art market. Collectors interested in owning a piece of art history may sign up to participate in today's historic auction via EarlyAccess.BitPainting.com using a Chrome or Firefox web browser. "After significant development efforts by our team, we are very excited to announce the initial launch of BitPainting, a new digital platform for collecting iconic art on the blockchain," said Ilya Nikolayev, CEO of Tapinator. "BitPainting allows art enthusiasts to collect and interact with rare virtual artwork on the Ethereum network. Art lovers can acquire iconic works, mint editions, sell, gift and explore famous works from world-renowned artists. BitPainting members can assemble unique collections and browse the artwork amassed by our community. Each artwork on BitPainting is a non-fungible (ERC-721) token, which is stored on the Ethereum blockchain. We have built specialized smART™ contracts which guarantee the scarcity, ownership, and provenance of these works. These smART™ contracts allow BitPainting collectors to create limited editions of their artworks, enabling a form of limited, decentralized supply as well as profit opportunities."

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. On Track Innovations Ltd. (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, has announced that the Company's European branch, OTI Europa ASEC (ASEC S.A.), has signed a new agreement to provide intermediation in the sale of train tickets for trains operated by Mazowieckie Railways in Poland. As part of the contract, OTI Europa ASEC will provide service to the Masovian Card and sharing information via the infokiosk using 84 ticket vending machines. The contract has a one-year value of approximately $500,000 USD to OTI. "Our ticketing sales network in Poland continues to gain traction in a meaningful way, which we view as a testament to the value we offer to our customers," said Agnieszka Swiatly, Managing Director, OTI Europa ASEC. "We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Mazowieckie Railways as we work to expand our footprint and gain additional market share in the year ahead."

AppSwarm Inc (OTC: SWRM) is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm, Inc. - a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, is pleased to announce on May 30th, 2018 new features have been added to its 'Bitchart' cryptocurrency tracking app. The Company is pleased to announce it has received approval from Apple's iTunes for the addition of new features to its Bitcoin tracking app 'BitChart' 1.1. The updated app has now added quotes and charts for the following coins: Bitcoin, Litcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, ZCash, Dash, Monero, Cardano, Stella and IOTA. BitChart has also added an in-app newsfeed, which will provide market updates such as most active, percentage winners and losers, what's trending, research analysis, featured interviews, and much more. The app has now added a wallet where users can add their coins, or just build a portfolio to track the value of their coin holdings on their phone.

