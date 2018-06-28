Technology Industry Veteran Brian O'Sullivan Joins Digimarc as VP North American Sales

In addition to his sales role, O'Sullivan will be managing the new solutions architecture team—the liaisons between a customer's technical group and the Digimarc product and engineering team, as well as leading Digimarc's program management efforts. This role will strengthen the company's continued commitment to its customers and help drive the adoption of Digimarc Barcode.

O'Sullivan spent over 20 years at IBM, most recently as client director, electronics sector west. He was a member of the sales team that helped sell "IBM Watson," the artificial intelligence platform that was first commercialized in 2013. O'Sullivan's expertise will help Digimarc sell its ICP, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering and interacting with digitally-enhanced media and objects. The ICP has a number of beneficial use cases for retailers and consumer brands, including easy checkout, increased consumer engagement and improved supply chain efficiencies.

"Technology is transforming retail today and Digimarc Barcode is one the key technology disrupters. It promises to deliver the kinds of operational efficiencies and positive consumer experiences that will help retailers thrive now and in the years to come," said O'Sullivan. "I've seen firsthand during my years at IBM how technology can unleash untold efficiencies. I'm excited to work with the sales and technology teams at Digimarc to help large enterprises stay competitive in the retail space."

The hire is the latest development in the company's initiative to add retail, brand, print and technology, and sales experts for key positions in North America, Europe and Japan, as well as at the global executive vice president level, with the strategic hire of Aimee Arana, former Nike executive.

"Brian has spent his career helping large enterprise businesses integrate and benefit from the addition of new technology into their operations and processes," said Arana, executive vice president of sales and business development. "We're excited to continue partnering with the world's largest consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers to help them compete and succeed in today's sophisticated technology environment."

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

