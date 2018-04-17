Technology Industry Veteran Stephen Smith Joins Flexential Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to have Steve join our board of directors, and I know that his experience leading growing businesses like ours will prove invaluable," said Chris Downie, chief executive officer at Flexential. "Steve understands first-hand how a relentless focus on customers brings growth and scale, and we look forward to working closely with him."

Flexential is a new brand with a 20-year history. Created by the combination of Peak 10 and ViaWest, the company serves over 4,200 customers nationwide, spanning 21 markets and 41 data centers.

"I am delighted to join the Flexential board of directors," said Smith. "Our industry is experiencing rapid growth as customers face continued and increasingly complex IT transformation needs. Flexential is uniquely positioned as an ideal partner to serve those customer needs through its broad portfolio of solutions and people-first approach."

Smith previously served as a director of Equinix, Volterra Semiconductor Corporation, NetApp, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., 3Par Inc. and Actian Corporation. Prior to Equinix, he held senior leadership positions with HP Inc., Lucent Technologies Inc. and Electronic Data Systems Corporation. Smith also served as an officer in the U.S. Army and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Flexential is a portfolio company of GI Partners. "We have known Steve for years and welcome him as an independent director at Flexential. His leadership and deep experience in the IT infrastructure space will be extremely beneficial as we continue to execute on our strategic vision for the company," said David Mace, managing director of GI Partners.

