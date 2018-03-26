Technology Industry Wide Training Initiative Launched for the Channel Profession

COLUMBIA, Md., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Institute is today announcing the launch of its Certificate in Channel Management and Certificate in Channel Marketing courses. The certificate courses are the first business training certificates that have been reviewed and validated by a vendor-independent Industry Advisory Council, comprised of many of the technology industry's leading employers worldwide.

Business training in areas such as channel management and channel marketing has traditionally been provided by employers or consulting companies on an ad hoc basis, leaving a major skills and knowledge gap in the channel industry. This has been particularly true for new entrants to the profession, who often come from end-user sales or marketing. These professionals are often recent graduates who are "thrown in at the deep end" of channel management and partner marketing, or simply put through an employer's own training academy that rarely focuses on industry-wide best practices.

The aim of the Channel Institute is to bring a more formal, standardized structure to learning for channel business professionals. In particular, the Institute aims to focus on the vastly under-served segment of those that are relatively new to the profession. The Certificate in Channel Marketing is also ideal for those charged with marketing at technology reseller companies, to help them understand vendor-independent global best practices in co-marketing.

Free examinations and free trials of both certificate courses are also being made available for channel professionals to test their knowledge. The free trials and examinations can be accessed here: http://www.channelinstitute.com/courses

According to Michael Kelly, Director at the Channel Institute: "I am delighted that so many channel thought leaders from the major technology employers gave their time and expertise to ensure our certificate courses are truly vendor-agnostic and based on global best practices. By bringing together so many channel experts I believe our certificate courses provide the solid platform that sales and marketing people new to the channel profession desperately need."

The Channel Institute is also in the process of being certified to ISO29990, an internationally recognized standard for providers of learning services. It recognizes that the training provider has formal processes in place to ensure their courses meet the highest standards globally.

Three more courses are planned to launch later in 2018:

Certificate in Digital Co-Marketing

Certificate in Co-Selling

Certificate in Business Transformation for Technology Resellers

Readers can sign up on the web site for discounts and advance notification for when these courses launch.

About The Channel Institute:

The Channel Institute is a training body dedicated to promoting and developing the channel profession worldwide. The Institute focuses on channel-specific business skills for both technology vendors and technology resellers. The Institute develops certificate training courses under direction from an Industry Advisory Council comprised of global channel thought leaders from many of the world's leading technology employers.

