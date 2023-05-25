Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Inhaled Therapeutics 2023: Featuring Drug Repurposing Using Nanotechnology to Produce a Nebulizer Solution

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Inhaled Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inhalation drug delivery involves administering drugs to the lungs through the mouth (pulmonary route) or nose (intranasal route), enabling them to bypass the blood-brain barrier. Small molecules have been the main focus for inhalation delivery, but recent R&D and increased interest in inhalable COVID-19 vaccines have led to a shift toward inhalable biologics for conditions where injection delivery is the norm.

This study highlights important formulations for inhalable biologics and examines the factors that drive or limit market growth. The research examines the pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines in development and evaluates R&D trends, partnership and collaboration trends, funding and investment analysis, patent analysis, and the outlook for inhalable biologics. The study identifies significant growth opportunities for industry players in the field.

Questions this study answers:

What factors drive or limit the industry's growth? What are the innovative methods for formulating inhalable biologics? What does the pipeline analysis for inhalable vaccines and monoclonal antibodies look like? What are the R&D trends and projected developments of the technologies? What are the funding evaluations, patent evaluations, regulatory environments, and trends for partnerships and collaborations for inhalable biologics? What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the inhalable biologics space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Inhaled Therapeutics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

The Need for Inhalation Biologics Formulation

Inhalation Drug Delivery - Introduction

Segmentation - Formulations for Drug Inhalation

Pros and Cons of Formulation and Drug Delivery Systems for Inhalation

Examples of Novel Formulations and Drug Delivery System for Inhalable Biologics

Promising Inhalation Therapy - Advantages of Inhalational Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and Vaccines

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Industry Assessment and Analysis

Pipeline Analysis of Inhaled Vaccines and mAbs

Vaccines and mAbs under Clinical Development

Primary Technologies - AttenuBlock Platform Technology (Codon Deoptimization for Live Attenuated Vaccine Candidates)

Primary Technologies - Nanoemulsion Platform (Intranasal Adjuvant Technology)

4. Innovation Ecosystem

R&D Trends

Collaboration and Partnership Trends

Funding and Investment Analysis

Patent Analysis

Future Roadmap

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Drug Repurposing Using Nanotechnology to Produce a Nebulizer Solution

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnering with a CDMO that Offers End-to-end Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Gene-based Antibody Delivery for Safe Inhaled Administration

6. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

