Technology Innovator Elevated to Managing Partner

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leader Andrew Halford has been named Managing Partner, Canada for Fortium Partners, the #1 technology leadership as a service provider. Andrew capitalizes on knowledge gained during more than 25 years of in retail and telecommunications as he delivers a deep understanding of consumer technology and behavior to companies developing ecommerce channels and digital products.

"We are dedicated to our technology-as-a-service™ model and the impact of our credentialed CIO, CISO, and CTO leaders," said CEO and General Partner of Fortium Partners Burke Autrey. "Andrew steps into the inaugural Managing Partner role for Canada with great energy and enthusiasm to recruit new partners while delivering exceptional client service. We are excited by his confident leadership which will drive remarkable growth for our practice across the country."

Most recently, Andrew served as Vice President, Information Technology for The Source, a leading technology retailer known for personalized service online and in stores. He championed IT modernization across the enterprise, instituted a comprehensive security program, and developed custom CRM solutions. His management skills were honed at Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) entities, where he oversaw wireless retail systems, software quality, and change management programs.

"Throughout my career, I have focused on the digital experience and intelligent deployment of technology to drive change.," said Andrew. "With an accomplished, diverse corps of IT professionals in the Canada and the U.S., Fortium Partners provides both a strategic perspective and tactical execution on technical matters. I am ready to build a robust, talented Partner community across the Canada practice."

Andrew joined the firm in 2023 as a partner focused on business transformation, ERP implementation, and the customer journey (CX/UX). He graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Environmental Studies. An active volunteer in the community, he serves on the board of the Ontario Sustainable Energy Association.

Fortium Partners, the preeminent provider of technology leadership, is an expert collective of CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs. The partners solve strategic and technical challenges while serving public and private companies, leading expert project teams, and providing operational leadership resources in technology-related roles. Each Fortium partner has more than 25 years of career experience, most recently in a senior leadership role. For more information, visit www.fortiumpartners.com.

