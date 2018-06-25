Technology is Helping Propel the Cannabis Market Forward

According to the data compiled by Ameri Research, the global legal cannabis market is projected to be valued at USD 63.5 Billion by 2024. The market drivers are largely the new legalization laws, increasing medical usage, high taxation and rising investments. Legalization has become so prominent that now only four out of the fifty U.S. states prohibit any form of cannabis. Most states allow medical usage, while some allow both medical and recreational use. The widespread legalization has created many job opportunities in the industry for cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, dispensaries, distributors and various other positions. BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (OTC: BKKSF), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Kaya Holdings Inc. (OTC: KAYS), NightFood Holdings Inc. (OTC: NGTF), New Age Farm Inc. (OTC: NWGFF)

While more and more states within the U.S. are pushing towards legalization, Canada passed a bill on June 19th, 2018, to legalize cannabis nationwide. According to CBS News, Canadian Finance Ministers want to price cannabis at a roughly USD 10 per gram, while Yukon's Minister is pushing for USD 8 per gram, to combat illicit sales. The government is looking to tax legal cannabis products at USD 1 per gram, or one-tenth the retail price, driving in strong federal and provincial tax revenue. "It's this amazing case study for countries globally to see the amazing benefits that legalizing cannabis can have on things like the economy, eradicating the black market and getting cannabis out of the hands of minors," said Matt Gray, Founder and Chief Executive of Herb, a Toronto-based news and social media platform for the cannabis industry.

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (OTC: BKKSF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: DNAX). Earlier last week the company announced that it is, "welcoming National Green Biomed Ltd. to its software platform. Blockstrain and NG Biomed, this week signed a letter of intent for the adoption of the Blockstrain software platform at NG Biomed's production facility in British Columbia, Canada. NG Biomed is a late-stage applicant to become a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada.

Under the letter of intent signed June 18th, 2018, the parties agree to negotiate the terms of a business relationship through which Blockstrain will integrate its core software platform into the operational infrastructure of NG Biomed in order to optimize product testing, genetic verification, supply chain visibility and management of growing operations.

Secondly, Blockstrain will use its proprietary technology to create a custom platform for NG Biomed that will empower NG Biomed's clients and partners with the ability to instantly arrange for sales, shipping, testing and analysis of NG Biomed products, as well as giving comprehensive visibility over such products throughout their entire life cycles. NG Biomed is currently launching an initial 30,000-square-foot greenhouse facility on 68 acres in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia and has room to expand to at least 500,000 square feet of production space.

The Company is headed by former Federal Cabinet Minister Herb Dhaliwal as Chairman of the Board, and son, Justin Dhaliwal, as Chief Executive Officer.

Blockstrain CEO, Robert Galarza, says he's excited and honored to work with an experienced and well-connected management team that focuses heavily on research and development.

'Over the past several years, I've had the privilege of getting to know Herb and Justin very well, and I believe they are among the most professional and connected people I have met in the cannabis space in the U.S. or Canada,' Mr. Galarza said. 'Their integrity is second to none and it has been a true pleasure working with them to advance our technology's data-centric solution for this industry.'

NG Biomed CEO, Justin Dhaliwal, says his company chose to work with Blockstrain not just because they were impressed by the software, but because they were impressed by the Blockstrain team.

'We feel implementing smart technology allows us to be more efficient, and in terms of record management, we need to keep track of all our strains and genetics in a way that is simple, effective and enforceable,' Justin Dhaliwal, said.

"Robert is a great leader and a very insightful businessman, and their CTO Tommy Stephenson is absolutely brilliant. Tommy's experience as the former CTO at WeedMaps is also important. He's an expert in IT, absolutely, but it's more important that he really understands the industry's needs because he's lived it for so many years."

The parties to the agreement say they will be working out details of the Blockstrain software deployment over the coming weeks and finalizing the terms within a formal definitive agreement."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) aims is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging its team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products. The Company recently announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Salvation Botanicals, Ltd., to bring its internationally recognized cannabis products to the quickly growing Canadian cannabis market. According to Deloitte, the legal cannabis industry in Canada has the potential to generate over USD 4 Billion in recreational sales within its first year. It's also been estimated that total estimated consumer spend could surge by as much as 58% and regular cannabis users will increase purchases by 22% under the new legislation. Salvation Botanicals is a leader in the evolving cannabis market. The company was founded on a commitment to the science of standardization and consumer protection through analytical testing and the development of stringent production processes. "We're excited to announce this collaboration with a company that is known for dedication to the production of trustworthy and reliable cannabis-based products," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Stuart Titus. "We feel confident that the company's analytics and science focus will provide us with the best products available in Canada."

Kaya Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: KAYS), through subsidiaries, produces, distributes or sells legal premium medical and recreational cannabis products, including flower, concentrates and oils, and cannabis-infused foods. The Company recently announced that it will be filing an appeal against the denial of its Kaya Farms™ AG. Facility Site Plan application by the Linn County, Oregon Planning Commission. As previously reported, KAYS acquired a 26-acre property in Lebanon, Oregon, on which it intends to develop its Kaya Farms™ Marijuana Grow and Manufacturing Complex and had filed necessary zoning and permit applications with respect thereto. "While the decision is disappointing it was not unexpected," commented Kaya Holdings CEO Craig Frank. "We clearly demonstrated our compliance with code and our ability to meet the 12 standards set for approval. Our land is zoned Exclusive Farm Use... We have conferred with our Oregon Counsel and intend to vigorously apply for relief with the County Commissioners, the Land Use Board of Appeals and Oregon State Courts as appropriate."

NightFood Holdings Inc. (OTC: NGTF) operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. NightFood, Inc, "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers with delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. NightFood Holdings recently announced that the first production run of Half-Baked™ branded products has been successfully completed under license in the State of California. The Half-Baked brand THC-infused cookies each contain 10mg of THC and will retail for approximately USD 5. As originally announced on April 20, 2018, the product is on track to be available at retail before the end of May. The Company is currently engaged in talks with additional prospective Half-Baked licensees in both Colorado and Washington State. "This is the birth of a leading national edibles brand in the marijuana space. That's how we view this initial production run and pilot launch," commented CEO Sean Folkson. "As more states continue to follow suit and pass marijuana legislation, we see an increase in the value of the opportunity and in the value of the Half-Baked intellectual property."

New Age Farm Inc. (OTC: NWGFF) is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The Company recently announced that its subsidiary facility in Denver, Colorado, We Are Kured LLC., has officially launched its new website at http://wearekured.com . After a brief test period, WAK has launched a fully operational retail website where its first product, an ergonomically designed hemp-based vaporizer pen in a ready-to-use form, is now available for purchase online. Each vape pen is filled with 250mg of the highest quality, Terpene infused, CBD oil in the user's choice of one of three specific terpene flavor profiles. The three variations are Moonlight, an Indica blend infused with OG Kush Terpenes; Daylight, a Sativa blend infused with Pineapple Express Terpenes; and Allday, a Hybrid blend infused with Strawberry Diesel Terpenes. Mr. Carman Parente, President and CEO of New Age Farm commented, "We can see that the WAK team are on to something. Since joining New Age Farm last December they have consistently met goals and expectations and have launched this first product effectively and in excellent time. The vape pens are selling well, and we look forward to more lifestyle products from this talented group."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Blockstrain Technology Corp. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com , +1-877-601-1879

Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com