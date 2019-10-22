Technology Leader Brad Paine Named Chief Digital Officer of CSC ServiceWorks

Paine will directly oversee CSC's Connected Machines initiatives. Supporting this and other digital initiatives, Paine will manage a newly formed business unit that will lead application design, software development, data optimization, and client and consumer adoption of CSC's new technology offerings.

Previously, Paine served as Vice President and General Manager for Connected Homes and Cities at Eaton Cooper Lighting. While at Eaton, Paine's team launched more than 100 new products, including the innovative Halo Home™ smart lighting system, the first to bring Bluetooth lighting control to the home. Paine also developed an IoT alliance program for smart cities to bring connected solutions such as video, 5G wireless, air quality monitoring and energy-efficient control to cities via the outdoor lighting network.

"As we lead the charge for integrating technology to provide best-in-class consumer and client experiences, Brad's unique skillset and strategic thinking are the perfect complements to our dynamic team," said Mark Hjelle, Chief Executive Officer of CSC ServiceWorks. "With Brad's expertise and unrivaled experience in bringing connected machines to life, we're well-positioned to continue setting the bar for innovation."

Paine has extensive experience in developing and deploying services and products for many industries, including electrical, heating, cooling, and utility for residential, multi-family, universities and more. Before his tenure at Eaton, Paine spent 11 years at Honeywell in progressive roles, ultimately leading the evolution from traditional thermostats to connected thermostats, including software and customer experience. Beyond connecting thermostats, Paine led a team that developed and released data-driven SaaS offerings for heating and cooling contractors, utility demand response and insurance leak & freeze detection.

"Throughout my career, I've learned that through technology, there are endless ways to make life at home easier and better," said Paine. "With the implementation of connected machines, CSC is taking major steps in bringing these modern experiences to the multi-family housing sector. I'm looking forward to working with this great team to take these exciting initiatives to the next level."

Paine holds a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a Master's in Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He also holds 12 U.S. patents.

CSC ServiceWorks is the leading provider of laundry solutions and air vending services throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. We work to make life easier, impacting over 40 million residents & consumers, property managers and owners every day. Our history goes back to 1927 and today includes over 3,000 dedicated professionals and an extensive local network to service our customers.

For more information about CSC ServiceWorks, visit www.cscsw.com .

