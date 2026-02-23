ERP App Marketplace delivers embedded features and modules that enhance the end-user experience of Acumatica ERP.

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based Technology Leader Co and UK-based AcuPower today announced the formation and launch of a new joint entity, ERP App Marketplace , created to acquire, enhance, and expand a portfolio of embedded applications for Acumatica customers and partners. This new venture includes the Tech Leader Co acquisition of legacy IP built by AcuPower, which is being assigned into the newly formed entity to accelerate time-to-market and roadmap delivery.

Technology Leader Co and AcuPower announce launch of ERP App Marketplace

Founded in 2021, Technology Leader Companies provides Presales-as-a-Service, marketing services, and implementation consulting for software resellers and end clients, giving the firm broad exposure across the SaaS ERP ecosystem. This vantage point has driven rapid growth and an evolving business model focused on helping the channel position, sell, and successfully deliver modern cloud ERP solutions.

"Our close relationship with resellers and end users has given us unique insight into specific ERP gaps that still exist in many implementations," said Jeremy Potoka, Founder of Technology Leader Companies. "Acumatica ERP is such a powerful platform, and this new partnership with AcuPower allows us to deliver key embedded features that help partners close more deals while increasing positive customer outcomes."

Since 2021, AcuPower has operated as a development and engineering powerhouse in the Acumatica ecosystem, delivering purpose-built extensions and complex customizations for partners around the world. "We have always believed that well-designed, productized solutions can dramatically reduce implementation effort and risk for partners and customers alike," said Waldre Willemse, Co-Founder of AcuPower. "By combining our engineering team with Technology Leader's market insight and delivery expertise, ERP App Marketplace will be able to bring high-impact, fully supported apps to a much wider audience."

"Our vision with ERP App Marketplace is to turn proven custom solutions into polished, repeatable products that partners can rely on across multiple projects," added Yuriy Zaletskyy, Co-Founder of AcuPower. "Together with Tech Leader Co, we can invest more aggressively in roadmap, quality, and support, ensuring each release delivers tangible value to Acumatica users."

The partnership combines AcuPower's development agility and deep technical expertise with Technology Leader Companies' go-to-market, enablement, and delivery capabilities. ERP App Marketplace launches with a suite of existing tools and a strong quarterly roadmap designed to fill high-value functional gaps, streamline implementations, and improve end-user productivity.

Press Contact:

Jeremy Potoka

717-219-4181

http://www.erpappmarketplace.com

SOURCE Technology Leader Companies