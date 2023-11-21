Technology leader SKYWORTH gives generous gifts to win with Chery to open up indoor and outdoor joy

SKYWORTH South Africa

21 Nov, 2023

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology pioneers, SKYWORTH earned industry acclaim and consumer accolades for launching South Africa's first 100-inch QLED TV. Now, as this year's Black Friday festivities approach, SKYWORTH is poised for a remarkable collaboration with the renowned automotive brand Chery. This partnership will bestow a grand and unprecedented gift upon consumers: Buy a large-size TV and have a chance to win a car in a lucky draw, enjoying both indoor and outdoor fun.

Chery South Africa has retained its 6th position among the top ten passenger vehicle brands in South Africa. what's more, Chery's Tiggo4 Pro jumped to the Top 2 sales of SUV models in October, which is enough to prove the market's recognition of Chery's series and consumers' love for it. This time SKYWORTH selected Tiggo4 Pro as the grand prize, which is also a huge feedback and attraction to consumers.

The collaborative event "Buy Big, Win Bigger", is the biggest give away than ever before, available both online or at retailers who have partnered with SKYWORTH across South Africa, presents an extraordinary opportunity. To participate, consumers simply need to purchase a SKYWORTH TV that is 100 inch or 86 inch. By doing so, they will not only have a chance to win a car that will provide their entire family with comfort and enjoyment during outdoor excursions but will also have a chance to win excellent home appliances. For those purchasing 65 inches or larger TVs, there's also an opportunity to win Combi Refrigerators, which ensure fresh food for the family. Additionally, buying 55-inch or larger TVs will offer chances to win exceptional 2.2 audio speakers, delivering cinema-quality sound at home. Technology leader SKYWORTH allows people to easily enjoy high-quality technological life. (For more details visit :https://skyworth.co.za/buy-big-win-bigger-competition/)

The SKYWORTH 100" QLED TV is the ultimate choice for Tech-lovers with its wide range of impressive features. With QLED technology and HDR10+ support, it delivers vibrant colors and enhanced contrast for a visually breathtaking experience. The high 120HZ refresh rate guarantees smooth motion, making every action on the field seem lifelike. 

Experience the extraordinary with SKYWORTH's "Buy Big Win Bigger". Seize the chance to win a sleek Chery Tiggo4 Pro and other incredible prizes that could transform your life, immerse yourself in the best of both the indoor and outdoor worlds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282340/1.jpg

