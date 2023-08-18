Technology Leader SKYWORTH launched Wave TV to deliver a combined impact of exceptional sound and picture quality

News provided by

SKYWORTH South Africa

18 Aug, 2023, 01:14 ET

PRETORIA, South Africa, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At "Experience the Big World" event on August, SKYWORTH amazed everyone not only with stunning visuals but also by introducing the WAVE TV, the high-tech of picture and sound quality are all under SKYWORTH, a technology leader. In addition to home aesthetic BM design products, SKYWORTH is dedicated to making South African lives better through advanced technology. With 30+ years of sound research, SKYWORTH has a team of professional acoustic experts, professional acoustic labs, and various professional testing equipment. SKYWORTH has big investment to make sure you hear things like never before.

Continue Reading
WAVE QLED TV----SUF9550P
WAVE QLED TV----SUF9550P

The name "WAVE" evokes the soothing sounds of ocean and the fluid movement of waving arms, and represents the ebb and flow of trends and attitudes, blending artistic expression with technological innovation. This title emphasizes the TV's emphasis on sound quality and its capacity to craft a captivating auditory encounter similar to the symphony of nature.

Among the stellar lineup of WAVE TV, the SUF9550P stands out. Its innovative dual-sided sound structure enhances the volume of the voice cavity, enveloping listeners in a captivating three-dimensional surround sound experience. This pioneering advancement in acoustic design guarantees the faithful reproduction of every subtlety, spanning from hushed dialogues to powerful explosions. The result is an unparalleled auditory journey that stands apart from the rest. Utilizing cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology, the TV utilizes sophisticated algorithms to mimic sound direction, culminating in an immersive and organic audio atmosphere. In addition to this, the incorporation of Wonder Audio technology enhances both high and low frequencies, enhancing the overall auditory excellence.With WAVE TV, SKYWORTH offers users to experience music, movies, and gaming like never before.

SUF9550P QLED+ TV embraces the pinnacle of HDR technology, featuring Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. These advanced technologies ensure stunning bright highlights, vibrant colors, and intricate details that come alive. The result is an astounding visual feast that pairs seamlessly with exceptional sound quality, creating an all-encompassing sensory experience. Moreover, the EYE CARE technology, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free , contributing to a comfortable and eye-friendly experience that also resonates with SKYWORTH's dedication to user well-being.

WAVE TV's introduction marks a significant leap for SKYWORTH, firmly establishing it as a pioneer in sound quality innovation within the dynamic South African television landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188973/WAVE_TV__SUF9550P.jpg

SOURCE SKYWORTH South Africa

Also from this source

The technology-leading brand SKYWORTH teamed up with BMW design company Designworks to design the BM Series products, which were unveiled at the press conference.

Making History - SKYWORTH Introduces South Africa's First 100" QLED Google TV and a Lineup of Versatile Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.