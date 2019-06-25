Technology Leaders Bobby Uhlenbrock and Matt Leibel Join Xometry

"We are thrilled to have both Bobby and Matt join the team," said Altschuler. "Bobby has extensive experience developing a product and technical strategies for online marketplaces and Matt brings years of managing software and data science teams for a variety of companies, including eCommerce businesses. Both will be key leaders in taking Xometry's business to the next level."

"Xometry has a strong product foundation," says Uhlenbrock. "My focus is on building upon this foundation to better serve our customers, partners, and employees."

"Software is integral to Xometry's success," says Leibel. "I am looking forward to working with our talented team to innovate and improve the technology behind our digital marketplace."

Bobby Uhlenbrock joins Xometry after 5 years as Chief Technology Officer at Everything But the House (EBTH). In this role, Uhlenbrock led the technology team and developed the company's online marketplace. Prior to EBTH,. Uhlenbrock co-founded a consultancy where he focused on developing product and technical strategy for clients.

Matt Leibel joins Xometry after nearly 5 years as a Senior Director of Engineering at Vistaprint where he managed and led Vistaprint's Digital Marketing software engineering organization. Prior to working at Vistaprint, Leibel was a Director of Engineering at Resonate a leading online ad tech company driven by data science and predictive modeling helping to lead the company through early stage bootstrapping, scaling, and several rounds of funding. Leibel has extensive experience both in product and technology leadership roles across his career and has a background creating product and customer value-driven organizations. Leibel graduated with a BA in History from George Mason University and a BS in Information Technology from Virginia Tech.

