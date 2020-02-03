Technology Leaders in Field Service Management and Compliance and Asset Reporting Announce Platform Integration at AHR Expo 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildingReports, a leading provider of mobile and web-based technology solutions for the fire and life safety industry, and ServiceTrade, a leading commercial service management technology provider, now offer integration between their Software-as-a-Service platforms. The companies made the announcement at the AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida, and revealed details regarding specifics of the integration.

BuildingReports' leading mobile inspection and web-based reporting solutions help ensure the safety, compliance, operational continuity, and maintenance of critical systems in commercial and industrial facilities. The comprehensive and verifiable online compliance reporting technology is designed to eliminate error-prone and time-consuming manual inspections and reporting. Building Reports is exhibiting this week in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center in booth #8689.

ServiceTrade is a cloud-based solution for commercial service contractors that streamlines operations and enables them to deliver an enhanced customer experience. ServiceTrade's mobile and web applications allow office staff and field technicians to manage and coordinate business-related operations and communications from one central location. ServiceTrade's booth, #8664, is also located in the West Hall.

The integration eliminates manual processes and improves efficiency, workflow, and compliance for users by:

Linking buildings from both systems for convenient database management.

Syncing devices with deficiencies from BuildingReports Proposed Solutions reports to ServiceTrade for quoting and repairs.

Tracking corrective action in ServiceTrade and automatically updating reports in BuildingReports to improve compliance documentation.

Providing 90-day visibility of past ServiceTrade service history and status without leaving the BuildingReports portal.

"We're pleased to announce this integration is now available to our network of Service Members who utilize both solutions to provide best-in-class service delivery, reporting, and asset management," stated Jason Kronz, president and chief technology officer of BuildingReports. "Our customers asked and, with the help of ServiceTrade, we have delivered. This also presents opportunities for ServiceTrade users to seamlessly adopt our solutions and present their customers with an even stronger value proposition."

"We are excited to launch this new integration with Building Reports, as they've been a longtime market leader in compliance productivity," says Billy Marshall, ServiceTrade CEO. "Technician productivity is critical for service contractors in the industries we serve, and this new integration improves speed and accuracy for customers across both platforms."

Existing users of both solutions who wish to enable the integration should contact BuildingReports Member Services by email at memberservices@buildingreports.com for activation and more information.

About BuildingReports

Building safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials who are charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports' mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to quickly gather data on fire and life safety devices to ensure they are working properly and meet code requirements and to identify actions needed to meet compliance through easily verifiable inspection reports. With more than 13.5 billion square feet of floor space inspected to date, BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting. Learn more at www.buildingreports.com.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade streamlines service operations so commercial service contractors grow their service revenue while delivering amazing customer experiences. Its mobile and web applications enable online engagement throughout the service cycle to build loyal and valuable customer relationships. More than 500 commercial service contractors trust ServiceTrade to run their service operations. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com.

