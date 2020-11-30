Technology-led festive gift ideas for the whole family in the UAE

Whether it is for a spouse, parent, kids, friends, significant others or even oneself, the OPPO family of products has something for everyone in the UAE. Built for style-conscious, digitally creative, entrepreneurial young creators, OPPO's diverse product ranges offer savvy gift items that their recipients will love to flaunt.

1. OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO's flagship Find X2 Pro is an ideal gift for someone who's looking for cutting-edge technology and has discerning taste in classic design. A cinema in the user's hand, Find X2 Pro features an exquisite 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen that sets a benchmark in resolution, color, refresh rate and brightness. Coupled with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, its built-in powerful audio performance provides users with an exceptionally immersive audio and video entertainment experience. Find X2 Pro is powered by a triple-camera system that adopts a Sony IMX689 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. With its innovative 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 - the fastest charging technology in the industry, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is designed to deliver a true flagship experience. OPPO Find X2 Pro is priced at AED 4,999.

2. OPPO Reno4 Series

For digitally-active young creators, look no further than OPPO's latest Reno4 series of smartphones. The design-led series offers a choice of three variants headlined by the Reno4 Pro 5G, followed by the Reno4 Pro and Reno4. Each phone offers a unique mix of features that will suit different people on your gift list, while staying friendly to a range of budgets. All three phones boast the Reno series' aesthetic of a slim and light build, AMOLED screens, fast-charging, and the latest and best in camera technology. The series introduces unique night portrait and night wide-angle video features that encourage users to explore their creativity.

The starter Reno4 model has exclusive AI-powered features and comes in three colours including the exclusive Nebule Purple, making the phone a trendy companion at an easy price tag of AED 1,499.

The Reno4 Pro adds extended functionality with 256GB storage and super-fast charging in just 36 minutes. It also has a 3D curved Borderless Sense display for a more elegant feel and is available at a modest AED 1,999.

The Reno4 Pro 5G brings next-gen connectivity at 5G speeds. Extremely thin and light, an elegantly curved 3D screen and a patented diamond-cutting Reno Glow technique applied to its Galactic Blue color, make this phone a premium gift for your loved one. All at a reasonable price tag of AED 2,499.

3. OPPO A Series

The OPPO A Series completes the OPPO smartphone family, presenting a range of budget-friendly phones, starting from a retail price of AED 459, that could be just the right gift for entry-level users. With decent processing power, the series does not deviate from OPPO's signature trendy design aesthetics and camera features. Leading the OPPO A Series, the latest OPPO A93 boasts six cameras with AI-enabled beautification and color features that take mobile portrait photography to the next level. It comes with 128GB storage that makes it versatile enough for work or play. With additional features such as air gestures, a more intuitive interface, smooth pebble edges and fast charging, the A93 is priced at AED 1,199.

4. OPPO Enco Wireless earphones

For the young ones in the family, or for executives working from home, the OPPO Enco family of wireless earphones are just what they need to create a personal space and enjoy undisturbed sound. Available in the UAE in three variants, OPPO Enco headphones are designed to integrate seamlessly with the smartphone, optimising every aspect of day-to-day listening. From improved gaming and video experiences and AI uplink noise cancellation during calls to the ease of slide and tap controls, it works with the mobile device to deliver new levels of wireless freedom.

OPPO Enco W51 delivers a double breakthrough in noise cancellation on both call and music, supported by six microphones and a high-end dual-core digital noise reduction chip Priced at AED 499, Enco W51 is available in two colors, Floral White and Starry Blue, to suit everyone, whatever their style.

OPPO Enco W31 optimises the audio experience for active smartphone users through binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmissions, dual-microphone noise cancellation during calls, IP54 dust and water resistance, and other features. Available at AED 299.

OPPO Enco W11 is true wireless headphones for music lovers. It offers Binaural Simultaneous Bluetooth® Transmission, enhanced bass, a 20-hour battery life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistance, and is the most affordable earphones from OPPO, priced at AED 199.

No matter what your budget or who is on your list, this season, it's time to join the OPPO family and make your festive gift shopping a breeze.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and four R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 12 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Unites Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

