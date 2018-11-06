Technology Luminary, Brian Tilley, Hired to Lead TBM's Technology Practice and Help Clients Maximize Return on Their IT Investments

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TBM Consulting Group announced today that Brian Tilley recently joined the company as Managing Director of Technology. He reports to TBM Vice President, Ken Koenemann. In his role, Brian will lead product development and drive growth for TBM's web-based software, Dploy® Solutions.

Brian Tilley, Managing Director of Technology, TBM Consulting Group and Dploy Solutions

Brian brings deep experience leading teams involved with Industry 4.0, the industrial internet of things, analytics and digitization implementations in manufacturing companies. He will be responsible for developing additional technology service offerings that will drive significant value for TBM clients.

"We help manufacturers get the edge on competitors by using technology to make more informed decisions, take action sooner, and capitalize on opportunities faster," said TBM Chairman and CEO, Bill Remy. "Brian's experience gives him a unique perspective on IT applications that will help manufacturers achieve clear business objectives and maximize their return on investment."

With experience in both continuous and discrete manufacturing operations, Brian has worked for consumer goods, chemicals, mining, oil and gas, electronics and electric utility companies. Throughout his career he has focused on "lighting up manufacturing," exposing trends in the plant using M2M, SCADA, IIoT, manufacturing intelligence, and other IT systems.

Prior to joining TBM Consulting, Brian served as an executive-at-large for a global consulting firm. Before that he was COO of a remote-monitoring, SaaS company serving the water/wastewater and oil and gas sectors. He spent 17 years in the chemicals and mining sectors leading IT and control system transformations.

Learn more about Brian Tilley and read about his perspective on the industrial internet of things, advanced analytics and cognitive manufacturing.

Brian earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Wichita State University. He lives in Highlands Ranch, Colorado with his family.

TBM Consulting Group, founded in 1991, is a management consulting firm with emphasis on operations and supply chain consulting for manufacturers and distributors. TBM's work has been documented in Lean Thinking, by Womack and Jones. TBM has a proven track record including thousands of successful case studies with demonstrated results in performance improvement and accelerated value creation. Learn more at www.tbmcg.com

SOURCE TBM Consulting Group

Related Links

http://www.tbmcg.com

