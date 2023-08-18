TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE, BIZCLIK BRAND LAUNCHES 'TOP 100 COMPANIES 2023'

News provided by

BizClik

18 Aug, 2023, 06:25 ET

Data Centre Magazine has launched its Top 100 Companies supplement, ranking the world's best data centre companies from Edge Centres and NTT to AWS.

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Centre Magazine is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 Companies supplement, which celebrates the world's most influential data centre companies.

The collection of 100 industry players - including the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), DataBank, VIRTUS Data Centres, Green Mountain, and Ark Data Centres - stands as a tribute to the achievements of the top data centre companies, boasting adept teams and visionary leaders. Together, they are forging a path toward a future marked by heightened efficiency, seamless connectivity, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

For further details on the Top 100 Companies supplement and to explore the incredible journeys of these global data centre leaders, click HERE.

"It's fantastic to showcase all the leading companies across the data centre industry and how they are driving innovation - many of which are also championing sustainability and working to make the world a more connected and accessible place," says Maya Derrick, Editor of Data Centre Magazine.

"Being involved in the wider data centre community and an industry publication that highlights its positive impact is a pleasure and a privilege, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the sector as a whole."

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says - "The Data Centre industry pivots heavily on the future of the cloud and cloud-based services. The industry shows unprecedented signs of growth and 'The Top 100 Data Centre Report' 2023 is an amazing collaboration from our super talented 'Cloud & 5G' team at BizClik of the very best companies operating data centres globally."

"A big well done to my team at Data Centre Magazine and the whole crew at BizClik; the work they are doing is simply 'best in class' across digital media."

Data Centre Magazine, a BizClik brand, is a leading data centre publication that connects the world's leading data centre executives with news, feature articles, interviews and the latest industry trends. It is the established and trusted voice on all aspects of Data Centres, Hyperscale, Cloud & 5G, Sustainability, Infrastructure and Tech & AI.

You can read the latest news in Data Centre Magazine by clicking HERE.

You can also now sign up for Cloud & 5G LIVE, an exclusive two-day virtual event which takes place on 11 and 12 October 2023. Click HERE

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE LAUNCHES 'TOP 100 COMPANIES 2023'

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITION OF MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.