Technology Needed in Healthcare Industry, Assembly Health Emerges

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Health ("Assembly®") uses technology to improve patient outcomes while driving accelerated revenue cycle management and compliance for physician practices and the nursing home industry.

"From the beginning, we knew there had to be an easier way for physician practices and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to run their businesses and deliver care to patients," said Chief Executive Officer Brad Morehead. "In an industry where faxing remains a common form of communication, there exists an opportunity for a company with a technology backbone like Assembly® to provide solutions to analyze data, streamline processes, and accelerate revenue cycle management for our facility and provider partners."

Assembly® was formed to ease the strain of running physician practices and long-term care facilities (LTCs), so that caregivers can focus on what they do best: delivering care to patients in need. As a technology-enabled Management Services Organization (MSO), Assembly® has partnered with leading companies by offering tech-enabled solutions to help navigate the complexities of value-based payments, growth of Medicare Advantage, evolution of compliance requirements and increase in overhead costs.

Assembly® has grown rapidly over the past few years by investing in a management team with domain expertise and developing several partnerships with leading companies that all share in their passion to deliver world-class customer service to healthcare providers and communities.

Assembly's primary solutions center around:

Revenue Cycle Acceleration TM (Revenue Cycle Management, Contracting and Growth)

(Revenue Cycle Management, Contracting and Growth) Analytics and Key Indicator Trends ("KIT")

("KIT") Revenue Compliance Services (Mock Audits/Surveys, PDPM Accuracy and A/R cleanup)

(Mock Audits/Surveys, PDPM Accuracy and A/R cleanup) Revenue Enhancement (Patient / Provider Logistics and Marketing)

"We could not be more excited to announce the launch of the Assembly® brand – this is years in the making and just the start of the transformational change we know we can achieve by simplifying solutions for the long-term care and physician practice space," said Jack Fitzgibbons, Chief Operating Officer of Assembly®.

Assembly® is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to expand and strengthen the company's services. To learn more about potential partnerships, contact Blake Toll, Chief Development Officer at [email protected].

About Assembly®: Assembly Health, based in Chicago, IL, provides clients Revenue Cycle AccelerationTM through tech-enabled RCM, analytics, and compliance. Serving thousands of communities and hundreds of provider practices throughout 30+ states in the US since 1972, Assembly Health continues to leverage technology to improve patient outcomes and enhance revenue for communities.

Contact: [email protected]



SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Website:

www.assembly.health

SOURCE Assembly Health

Related Links

http://www.assembly.health

