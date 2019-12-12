Technology platform WeAre8 enables economic and social impact with every media dollar corporations spend

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to a belief that the 550 Billion dollar advertising market can be more efficient, WeAre8 has built an ecosystem that delivers better outcomes for all stakeholders - the advertiser, the consumer and the world.

"Through the WeAre8 infrastructure, brands can now respect and economically empower the end consumer rather than advertising at them," states Sue Fennessy, WeAre8 Founder and CEO. "By redirecting media dollars through people, and making donations in their names, brands achieve better ROI whilst making a positive impact in the world. By integrating a 'social impact' element to every campaign, we see an average of 15% increase in consumer acceptance rates. In the upcoming decade, more than ever before, we will see entire generations of people motivated to act for good, and social impact should be at the heart of our media ecosystem."

Through WeAre8's ecosystem, Dollar Shave Club was able to micro-target and sponsor thousands of untapped advocates and potential customers. "As marketers, we understand the most authentic and powerful influencers are all around us: our friends, family and brand fans all impact purchasing and social decisions," said Morgan Kaye, Director of Influencer Marketing at Dollar Shave Club. "By leveraging WeAre8's technology, we can impact sales while also contributing to various social causes."

WeAre8 makes it simple for consumers to feel valued and make an impact everyday. Zadig & Voltaire partnered with WeAre8 for the "Girls Can Do Anything" campaign in support of Planned Parenthood. "Partnering with real people through WeAre8 was a very natural extension for the brand," states Erin Pepe, Senior Vice President of Digital & Marketing at Zadig & Voltaire. "It was great to see such a positive response from the network. It was a powerful way to elevate the partnership and speak to a wider audience. The platform gave people an authentic way to engage with a brand while also promoting a cause important to them personally."



Similarly, causes are recognizing that a 'baked-in' integration into the media ecosystem through WeAre8 is a sustainable and scalable model for them as well. Global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher stated, "The WeAre8 technology allows brands to drive ROI while also making a meaningful impact on donations to charity partners. Using WeAre8, millions of real people are motivated to distribute branded content across social while becoming a powerful collective voice for a cause. Cause-driven sharing, in turn, fuels organic results for the brand. The WeAre8 ecosystem is a win-win-win for all stakeholders - the brand, the charity partner, and the individual lending their voice to a great cause."

About WeAre8

WeAre8, the People's Platform, is fueled by a powerful data/AI engine, providing the infrastructure for brands and individuals to build relationships at scale. Through WeAre8, brands use micro-targeting to identify and sponsor people who collectively become their most powerful media channel. Individuals who accept sponsorships are compensated for watching, sharing or creating high-quality branded content. To learn more about WeAre8 for brands, visit our brand website.

SOURCE WeAre8

Related Links

http://www.weare8.com

