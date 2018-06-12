Technology Professionals Say Discrimination and Bias Problems Still Persist in Workplace Despite Employer Efforts to Improve

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Dice®, the leading career site for technology professionals, finds technology professionals believe discrimination in a variety of forms exists in tech today. The inaugural report surveyed nearly 4,000 technology professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom and discovered bias by gender, age, ethnicity and political affiliation still exists today, despite employers' best efforts to be inclusive.

Key Findings:

85% of female technology professionals believe discrimination exists in the technology industry, while only 62% of male technology professionals believe the same

76% of technology professionals believe ageism exists in technology and 40% of Gen X professionals feel discouraged to apply for jobs due to their age

40% of tech pros who identify as LGBTQ believe sexual discrimination exists in the workplace while 15% who identify as heterosexual feel the same

38% of women tech pros said they have had their appearance commented on inappropriately in the workplace

22% of technology professionals report government politics as part of corporate culture in tech.

Technology professionals believe a diverse workforce can lead to a more dynamic culture and increased creativity. Discrimination can have a genuine impact on a company's ability to recruit tech talent.

"Every company today should be thinking about its diversity program and considering the immense benefit to their organization when they are inclusive," said Kristina Yarrington, VP of Marketing for Dice. "Tech professionals say it's an important factor when considering working for a company and with the highly competitive tech recruitment landscape today, neglecting this important program can mean the difference between maintaining a competitive advantage in all parts of business, or falling behind."

As companies think about their employment brand and importance of inclusiveness for recruitment, tech professionals' experience at the workplace matter. More than 59% of women and 79% of men would recommend their current employer, but that number drops to 42% of women and 58% of men when they've witnessed discrimination on the job.

The report includes tips to building a diverse workforce and additional findings on the existing pipeline issue in tech.

Download the full report here: https://techhub.dice.com/2018-DI-Report-PR.html

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli or Kristianna Berger

dicemedia@dice.com

212-448-8288

Jennifer Cloer

reTHINKit PR for Dice

jennifer@rethinkitpr.com

503-867-2304

Methodology

From February 13 to March 30, 2018, Dice surveyed U.S. and U.K. registered users and visitors of Dice and eFinancialCareers. A total of 3,993 professionals responded, with more than 1,200 men and 500 women completing the entire survey. Of those who completed the entire survey, more than 500 identified as Gen-X and 400 as Millennials.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America and Europe. www.dice.com, Twitter, Facebook. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) service.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-professionals-say-discrimination-and-bias-problems-still-persist-in-workplace-despite-employer-efforts-to-improve-300664483.html

SOURCE Dice

Related Links

https://www.dice.com

