Technology Sales Training and Career Pathways, Scholarships, to Answer Tech Employer Demand

COLUMBIA, Md., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to further develop Technology Career Pathways for students and help the region's employers fill the surging technical sales skills gap, UMBC Training Centers has expanded its Technology Sales Program with Virtanza Career Pathways to include monthly starts of its 13-week, synchronous, experiential course, as well as a Tech Sales Scholarship program jointly funded by Virtanza and UMBC Training Centers and earmarked for investment in Tech Sales leaders of the future.

"Career opportunities in Technology Sales mean competitive pay, upward mobility, and professional success now and into the future. We are committed to providing our students with access to such promising pathways," says Jon Lau, President, UMBC Training Centers.

The explosive growth of technologies such as the Internet, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI has created huge business opportunities for Technology companies, and they require a skilled sales force to achieve their potential. UMBC Training Centers has partnered with Orange County-based Virtanza to deliver the intensive Technology Sales Program.

Says Debbie Holzkamp, Virtanza's Founder and CEO, "We've created a Tech Sales Program packed with learning outcomes you can only get when you layer the premier technology training team with the proven results of our experiential sales program. Armed with this credential and the guidance of our Instructors and Coaches, our graduates can confidently pursue Technology Sales jobs across all industries and regions."

Students begin with a thorough introduction to modern IT and computing technologies, focusing on the Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity. With industry knowledge as a foundation, learners then assess their sales aptitude, competencies, and strengths and position themselves for specific technology sales opportunities in which they know they will be successful. Role plays with real business cases, interactive guest speakers, and group assignments allow learners to fine-tune the sales cycle in real time, including needs assessment, writing proposals, negotiating, and handling objections, and closing deals. Critical lessons in sales technology and sales enablement platforms, as well as other digital tools, give students immediately transferable, in-demand skills. Upon completion, program graduates receive a digital badge from UMBC Training Centers and will have earned five Salesforce.com badges for their sales profiles. Throughout their training, students will also be prepared to earn two highly relevant Information Technology certifications: CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner.

The Technology Sales Program is offered throughout the year, with the next cohorts scheduled for June 28th and July 12th. Future dates and other important details can be found at www.umbctraining.com/courses/technology-sales-program .

About UMBC Training Centers

UMBC Training Centers is a part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), and delivers practical, hands-on training in areas such as Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, Cybersecurity, Project Management and Leadership and Innovation. Training Centers also offers courses to prepare students to sit for industry-leading certification exams from Red Hat, EC-Council, CompTIA, (ISC)2, PMI®️ and more. Training Centers supports individuals and organizations with programs that can be offered in one of our training facilities, onsite or online. Our robust public training schedule includes daytime and evening offerings for individuals, and our comprehensive organizational programs can be tailored to suit the specific needs of our clients. To learn more about UMBC Training Centers, visit www.umbctraining.com .

About Virtanza

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Virtanza white labels professional sales training in virtual, synchronous classrooms to universities and colleges. Stackable, affordable, ACE CREDIT® recommended sales programs are designed to empower students to realize life-changing opportunities. Certified instructors engage trainees in real-world case studies, role plays, and assignments. Graduates are armed with immediately-transferable, digitally-badged competencies that, according to the Sales Education Foundation, position them to receive more job offers with higher average starting salaries than non-trained counterparts. These educated sales professionals will ramp up faster, exhibit superior performance, and have higher job satisfaction than those without similar sales education. For more information: www.virtanza.com/edusuccess

