Technology Service Provider Gains National Recognition for Exceeding Customer and Employee Expectations

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, Inc., New England's leading IT solutions provider, continues to gain national recognition as they exceed industry expectations and uphold commitments to their customers, employees, and community.

Aqueduct recently announced they've been named to Inc. Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces listing, an honor that more than 2,000 companies battled for nationally. This award is one of many this year for Aqueduct, as they have garnered attention for their inclusive and rewarding work environment, industry expertise, and expanding solutions portfolio.

In February, Aqueduct was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the Largest IT Consulting Firms in Massachusetts and then in March as one of the Largest Minority-owned Businesses in the state. With their burgeoning success, they were then recognized in April as one of the Largest Private Companies and Fastest Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. "Our growth has not been the goal, but rather the byproduct of people entrusting us to help them further their success," says Manak Ahluwalia, President and CEO of Aqueduct Technologies.

The Channel Company (CRN) has also identified Aqueduct for their exemplary performance as a technology reseller, ranking them as a top Managed Service Provider in North America and naming them to their Tech Elite 250 list, which comprises of solution providers who have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers.

"It´s a real honor to receive these types of recognition," says Ahluwalia. "When a regional company continues to get national recognition, you know we have something special going on here. We've worked hard to build a talented team, and as we continue to focus on doing the right thing for our customers, employees, and community, good things happen."

Following their success in New England, Aqueduct announced news of opening a new office in Rhode Island earlier this year to support customers in Southern New England.

About Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

Aqueduct Technologies is a New England based IT solutions provider completely vested in and devoted to the success of our customers. The combination of our industry experience, responsive local team, and executive commitment is so powerful and unique that we can confidently provide our customers the "Aqueduct 100% Services Guarantee."

