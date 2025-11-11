Technology Start-up - Haiket - Launches 'Context-Aware' Voice Messaging in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haiket, a new voice-messaging app that uses pioneering context awareness technology for a more natural experience, invites customers to test its new technology starting today.

Haiket's on-device technology is secure and private. It instantly and accurately sends messages without wake words, typing, or screens, as it understands a Haiket user's voice intent, listening only when necessary.

A public waiting list launches today – November 11 – to access the closed Beta, with further voice privacy innovation to follow early next year. Customer can sign up to the waiting list by visiting https://haiket.com/.

Alexander Narest, Founder and CEO of Haiket, said: "From voice AI at Google to VoIP at Fring, my career has focused on building voice firsts in technology. Through Haiket, we're once again moving communication forward, with a new, voice-first messenger designed to make everyday communication more natural. Our achievement in being one of the first apps to deliver interoperability with WhatsApp will mean Haiket users can send messages seamlessly with opted-in WhatsApp users in Europe."

Haiket also announces a strategic investment from John Donovan, founder of Qudit, former CEO of AT&T Communications and board member of Palo Alto Networks and Lockheed Martin.

John Donovan said: "Having helped launch the iPhone on AT&T and seen how platforms like WhatsApp have transformed communication since, I'm always looking for the next step forward. Haiket is leading the next evolution of messaging, making voice the center of digital connection and proving that innovation in communication is far from over."

Voice first messaging. Perfected.

Haiket is pioneering a shift away from graphical interfaces to voice-first computing — where speaking, not typing, is the natural way to interact.

Unlike traditional voice messaging, Haiket's experience feels conversational and private:

Context-aware voice user-interface — detects when users are speaking to the device or each other, removing the need for wake words or commands.

— detects when users are speaking to the device or each other, removing the need for wake words or commands. Private, on-device voice input — all voice processing happens locally for faster and more secure communication.

— all voice processing happens locally for faster and more secure communication. Hands-free operation — users can listen and respond entirely by voice, making messaging effortless and human-like.

Seamless Interoperability promised with WhatsApp, as Beta trial opens

Over the coming months, Haiket will begin testing the option for its eligible users across Europe to message people on WhatsApp directly. This is part of the EU's Digital Markets Act, which gives users of eligible third-party messaging apps the option to chat with WhatsApp users in Europe who have opted into interoperability.

Haiket's integration is one of the first under the DMA and enables cross-app messaging.

Haiket is launching the Beta trial today, with a pipeline of future innovation for early adopters, including a pioneering silencing technology that will allow users to speak privately in public, with voice communication that only your device can hear.

Customers interested in experiencing this new technology can learn more and join the waitlist at https://haiket.com/. Users will be invited in waves as the company scales access.

About Haiket

Haiket is pioneering the next shift in human–technology interaction — from screens to speech. Designed for privacy, context-awareness, and natural flow, Haiket lets users communicate the way humans are meant to: through voice.

Haiket is Voice-first messaging. Perfected.

For further information, please contact Alex Jackman, +44 (0) 7917 570345, [email protected] .

SOURCE Haiket