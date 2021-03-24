Technology Startup Fast to Reopen San Francisco Headquarters Today, The First Day Non-Essential Employees Can Return to Offices

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Fast Chief Communications Officer (CCO) Jason Alderman

WHAT: In accordance with local guidelines, Fast will be one of the first companies to reopen its San Francisco headquarters at 25% capacity today, March 24. Today is the first day that the City of San Francisco is allowing non-essential employees to return to offices.

Fast employees will now be able to reserve a space and work from its office space safely. Returning to the office is completely optional, as last year Fast rolled out Fast Flex, a flexible work policy allowing employees to work from anywhere in the world on any day of the week.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT

WHERE: Fast Headquarters, 349 9th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

WHY: The physical office is an important option for collaboration. Each employee has their own preferred work style and should be able to choose what's most effective and aligns with their comfort level. Fast also recognizes that having its office open could provide some economic relief to local restaurants and businesses within their community, as Fast provides a stipend for employees to order lunch from local businesses.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Fast CCO Jason Alderman will be available at the Fast headquarters for interviews.

ACCOMPANYING VISUALS: Options for images and b-roll of Fast employees returning to work at the office for the first time in months. The SOMA Fast headquarters is an open office space in a converted textile loft with a reconfigured working space and desks.

