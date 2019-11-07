Technology Trends and Opportunities in the Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive detection and ranging sensor technology market to 2024 by technology type (Imaging Sensors, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, and Lidar), by Applications (Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection, and Others Applications), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The automotive detection and ranging sensor market has undergone significant change in recent years, with automotive detection technology evolving from short range object detection to long range object detection. The rising wave of imaging, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors is creating potential for new detection and ranging sensor applications, which is driving the demand for the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.



In the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, various detection technologies, such as imaging, radar, LIDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, are used in blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, and pedestrian detection systems. Growing electronics content per vehicle, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, and high investment by automotive OEMs for passenger safety are creating new opportunities for various automotive detection and ranging sensor technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market. Some insights are depicted below by a sample figure. For more details on figures, the companies researched, and other objectives/benefits on this research report, please download the report brochure.



The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market is expected to reach US $46,821.5 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 22.4% 2019 to 2024. Imaging sensor and RADAR are the major technology segments for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market. The rising demand for object detection, high resolution target separation, 3D detection, and 3600 object recognition technologies are driving the demand for the automotive radar market.



Development of long range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors are among the key emerging trends that are likely to increase the level of demand for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market for the forecast period.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



By Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Imaging SensorsBy TypeMonocular CameraStereo CameraNight Vision CameraRadarBy Frequency24 GHz77 GHz79 GHzBy RangeShort RangeMid-RangeLong RangeUltrasonic SensorsBy TypeSonarObject DetectionLidarBy TypeMechanical LidarStatic and Flash LidarBy RangeShort RangeMid-RangeLong Range



By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Blind Spot DetectionAdaptive Cruise ControlParking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection Others ApplicationsAutomated Braking SystemLane Change AssistanceRear Collision WarningTraffic Signal Assistance



By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyFranceAsia PacificJapanChinaSouth KoreaIndiaThe Rest of the World

Some of the automotive detection and ranging sensor technology companies profiled in this report include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Magna International, Valeo, and ZF TRW Automotive and others.



This report answers following 6 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.5 What are the new technology developments in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 Who are the major players in this automotive detection and ranging sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



